State Averages: How Long Will $1 Million Last During Retirement

Older Americans have one critical question on their minds. How much would it take to retire comfortably in America? It turns out. The answer depends on where you live. Researchers assessed expenses to see how far $1 million would last someone in their golden years.

The results? Ten states where the $1 million finishes fast and ten where the money would serve twice as long. The other states are in the middle of both extremes.

How long will $1 million last for someone who retires?

Photo by Frederick Warren on Unsplash

State averages for how long a $1 million retirement fund would last?

(source)

Hawaii: 10 years

New York: 13 years

California: 15 years

Massachusetts, Alaska, Maryland, and Oregon: 16 years

Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Vermont: 17 years

Maine, Washington, New Jersey, and Rhode Island: 18 years

Arizona and Delaware: 19 years

Montana, Utah, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Colorado: 20 years

Idaho, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin: 21 years

South Dakota, North Carolina, Wyoming, South Carolina, New Mexico, Kentucky, Louisiana, Texas, Nebraska, and Illinois: 22 years

Ohio, Missouri, West Virginia, Michigan, Arkansas, Tennessee, Indiana, Georgia, and Iowa: 23 years

Alabama, Kansas, and Oklahoma: 24 years

Mississippi: 25 years

CNBC Make It's website has a retirement planning tool. The short questionnaire gives people an idea of what they need based on age and income. Julie Virta is a senior financial advisor with Vanguard Personal Advisor Services. Julie said, "We recommend investors save between 12% to 15% of their salary."

Julie and CBNC Make It went on to say it helps to put away whatever is possible for retirement. For more detailed advice, speak to someone about your situation.

Other Average Articles

What do you think?

Thank you for reading - Use this link to Download the NewsBreak app for free.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports, including CNBC Make It and Go Banking Rates. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice. This article should not be considered finance, money, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting an advisor or other professional.