Twelve States Give Hundreds In Extra Funds To Families

C. Heslop

Americans in twelve (12) states have unclaimed child tax credit payments between $100 to $1,000.The federal-level system already provides this benefit. But twelve states have allotted more funds to support families.

The amount received by parents or guardians depends on several factors. These include your income level, marital status, and the number of dependent children. Experts say that federal child credits remove two million kids from poverty. The state-level program hopes to increase this number.

Federal credits are $3,600 per child under six and $3,000 per child up to age 17. Nine of the participating states made their child tax credits refundable. These include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Vermont. How much is each state giving out?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gS5O2_0jmiE4Cp00
Photo byPhoto byMackenzie Marco on Unsplash

1. California ($1,000). Qualifying parents with earnings under $25,000 get $1,000. Earners of between $25,000 to $30,000 get less than $1,000.

Colorado (varies). Eligible for families with children under six, it is 5% to 30% of federal credit amounts.

3. Connecticut ($250 - $750). The rebate drops 10% for every $1,000 over the income threshold. The earning restrictions are $100,000 for single filers, $160,000 for head of households, and $200,000 for joint filers.

4. Idaho ($205). Qualifying families have a child who is under 17 years old.

5. Maine ($300). The state pro-rated each credit for non-residents and part-year resident taxpayers. It is $300 per qualifying child or dependent.

6. Maryland ($500). It is for children under 17 who also have a disability. Parents or guardians should earn a gross income of $6,000 or less.

7. Massachusetts ($180). The state gives $180 for one dependent and a max of $360 for two or more. Dependents are children under 12, adults aged 65, or anyone with a disability.

8. New Jersey ($500). Families get $500 per child under six if the parent or caregiver earns under $30,000. The credit drops by $100 for every $10,000 made. For example, people earning over $60,00 do not qualify, and people making between $30,000 to $40,000 are eligible for $400.

9. New Mexico (varies). A minor qualifies, and the $75 to $175 credit depends on income.

10. New York (varies). The payment is 33% of the federal amount or $100 per qualifying child. The child must be at least four years old and eligible for federal child tax credits. The income limit is $75,000 for singles and $110,000 for married couples. People who do not claim federal credits qualify for the $100 per child option.

11. Oklahoma (varies). The income threshold is $100,00 for married couples. The payment is 5% of the federal credit amount.

12. Vermont ($1,000). The figure is $1,000 per child under five, and the income cap is $125,000. This credit drops by $20 for every thousand over the earning restriction.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional money, tax, financial, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a life coach or financial professional.

