Study Says Calming Kids With Tech Devices Can Cause Them To Develop An Attitude

A new study says screen time used to calm a kid's temper could lead to more tantrums. The research went on to explain why this would be the result of such soothing methods.

Dr. Jenny Radesky is a developmental-behavioral pediatrician and the lead research author. He said to CNN:

“When you see your 3- to 5-year-old having a tough emotional moment, meaning they are screaming and crying about something, they’re getting frustrated, they might be hitting or kicking or lying on the floor … If your go-to strategy is to distract them or get them to be quiet by using media, then this study suggests that is not helping them in the long term.”

Photo by Photo by Ron Lach on Pexels

The children in the study were between the ages of 3 to 5. It assessed how often 422 parents and caregivers gave kids devices to relax them. The researchers monitored the participants for six months. They noted how this soothing method affected the children. After compiling the information, the researchers published the findings in the JAMA Pediatrics.

The results found that these children had trouble regulating their emotions. Dr. Radesky said the devices helped the kid calm down. But this choice causes the child to misbehave to get what they want. He explained a child with big emotions needs help learning how to cope.

Dr. Radesky suggested helping the kids process their feelings in a quiet location.

Photo by Photo by Kampus Production on Pexels

