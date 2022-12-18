Bakery's "Non-Binary Gingerbread People" Causes Uproar Online

Gingerbread cookies are a favorite of many and suit the holiday season. A bakery decided to put a modern spin on the dessert item. But online audiences accused the culinary business owner of having a "woke agenda".

The British shop is The Cottage Bakery in Blackpool in Lancashire, England. The gingerbread people is just the cookie and it does not have any decorative frosting on it.

One Facebook post said, "Really? A non-binary gingerbread people? What it’s really come to?". Paul Cook is the owner and baker behind the brand. He told reporters, "[the name choice] wasn’t done to be politically correct. It was done “[for a] bit of [laughter]."

Comments on Facebook share said:

Someone complained, "Absolute madness. Won’t even be able to call it gingerbread soon in case it offends gingers."

Another person who saw the remarks made light of the issue, "What is worse: A gingerbread that doesn’t have a gender or people getting angry about a gingerbread that doesn’t have a gender? Who cares?"

Cook further explains he gives the cookies to people who ask for a "gingerbread man". People told him it was wrong when he had that label on the cookies. They told him, "the cookies were not men". Cook changed the title to "non-binary gingerbread people" to poke fun at the statements.

The baker explained that he started this labeling practice during the pandemic. It is his third year doing it. But it is the first time someone has posted it online and caused an online uproar. The Facebook post amassed 450 comments.

