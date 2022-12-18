Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing Help

Inflation and other economic shocks have made the lives of many Americans very hard. They have challenges affording their housing because of rising living costs.

Virginia wants to help people keep their homes despite the hardship. A fund has been set up where people can apply and receive money from the state. Here are the details of the program.

Photo by omer shahzad on Unsplash

Virginia received $5 billion from the American Rescue Plan set up by President Joe Biden. Chesapeake, Virginia, will use $2 million of that sum to help people get housing stability.

The aid will go to people who need rent aid, housing, and other sheltering support systems. The deadline for applications is Friday, January 13, 2023, at 5:00 pm. The amount given out to each successful applicant is not stated. Here is the website for the HOME-ARP Funding Application.

For people who have trouble with the website embedded link, here is the website (https://www.cityofchesapeake.net/government/city-departments/departments/Planning-Department/community-development-grants/announcements/HOME-ARP-Funding-Application.htm).

Who will manage the initiative? The US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Home Investment Partnerships Program. People who face housing challenges or will encounter them soon can apply.

What do you think?

If you donate here, I'll receive a small contribution, thanks.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional delinquency, debt management, money, life choice, financial, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a life coach or financial professional.