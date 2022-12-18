$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts Households

A new short-term universal basic income (UBI) program is underway. It is worth $200 and $400 for eligible recipients.

The first installment of the program benefitted 2000 Massachusetts residents via monthly payments. It lasted from November 2020 to August 2021.

The second installment will be out Tuesday, December 13. It aims to help needy citizens offset high food and energy costs during the winter. Who is eligible for the program?

The payments will benefit 600 to 700 residents. City manager Tom Ambrosino said the money would go out from late January through March 2023. The initiative is for Massachusetts residents living in Chelsea. The program's name is Chelsea Eats - here is the website.

The application form at (https://www.chelseama.gov/departments/public_health/covid-19_emergency_assistance_programs.php#collapse2093b1) closes on January 6 at midnight.

The Chelsea resident must also earn less than 30% of the Area Media Income. The thresholds depend on the size of the households. Eligible applicants will get picked at random for the payment. Below are the income limits:

Household of one: $29,450

Household of two: $33,650

Household of three: $37,850

Household of four: $42,050

Household of five: $45,450

Household of six: $48,800

Household of seven: $52,150

For example, households of one member will get $200, households of two will get $300, and households of three or more will get $400 per month. If you participated in a previous round or another UBI program, you can still apply for this one.

“Preference will be given to applicants with children under 18, disabled residents, veterans, seniors 65+, families who are ineligible for other forms of government assistance, families with a female-identifying head of household, families with a member self-identifying with a minoritized/marginalized gender-identity,” city officials said.

