"World’s Cutest Dog" Is Round: 'When I Have A Bad Day, I Look At This Dog'

An Instagram-famous pooch earned itself the unofficial title of "world's cutest dog."

The toy poodle, Mohu, has ten of thousands of adoring fans. The 6-year-old dog is fluffy-shaped living in Osaka, Japan.

The owner, Nanae, said, "I don’t know why she’s so popular. She always gets looked at on the street, and I get asked all the time what breed she is."

When averaged up, Mohu has 120,000 followers on two profiles via Instagram and TikTok. Nanae posts photos and videos of Mohu playing at home with toys. Mohu followers always gush about her being round-shaped when a new upload goes up. Here are some of their comments.

“This is Mohu. She just got a fresh haircut and is really feeling herself. Nothing makes her more confident than being completely round. 13/10,” the Twitter account WeRateDogs stated.

“Dogrates, I feel we need to alert all scientists, Mohu might be the roundest thing on Earth,” one fan barked.

“I love her so much. I saw a video of her going into a tight [little] space where all her fluff disappeared, and it was like magic,” another howled.

