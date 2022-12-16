Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One Cashier

Customers complain that only one cashier works in Aldi locations. So, the brand plans to install self-checkouts across all stores nationwide. The first one went up in Chicago, Illinois on Broadway. But shoppers expressed mixed feelings about the change.

Matthew, a longtime Aldi shopper, saw the changes in his store and was not pleased.

"It’s officially happening at my Aldi store.They are replacing three checkout lanes with automated do-it-yourself checkouts. I think they’re kind of ugly. They aren’t open yet. I don’t know how they work, but I’m curious to see if they’re as efficient as normal cashiers.”

Matthew also believed that the self-checkout machines would not be efficient. Why? Shoppers will have to weigh certain products, and it does not take cash. Another woman identified the same issue and labeled the machines as ageists.

The woman in her 70s said most people in her age group use cash. She finds the card-only option upsetting. "I went prepared but – only card – no cash. Come on Aldi, that is ageism!" she wrote in a social media post.

But some people welcome the change.

A person commented, "Honestly, my Aldi almost never has more than one cashier, so it might be nice to have another option."

Another said, "They’ve been at my Aldi for a while now & they are very loud and give you 0 time between items before it screams at you to scan something."

Aldi response

An Aldi spokesman stated: "Self-serve checkouts are a quick and convenient way for customers to shop. And all ALDI self-serve checkouts are card only to maximize efficiencies. If a customer prefers to use cash, our regular checkouts are always available."

What was Mathew's opinion after using the machine for the first time?

He was pretty pleased with the speed and cleanliness of the machine as workers wiped it down often. Two small issues though, you need an employee's assistance to apply any discounts and it only accepts cards.

What do you think?

