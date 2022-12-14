Shoppers Frustrated by New Supply Chain Shortages

This holiday season will be hard for many. Products are expensive and also a challenge to find. You may already have been checking different stores for particular goods. But you were unable to find them. This situation occurs more with some products than others. Here is a list of items that are almost impossible to discover this December.

1. Coffee. - It is missing from the aisles of many stores. The available brands have seen a 15% increase in pricing.

2. Books. - This thoughtful Christmas gift is in short supply. A paper shortage has caused the item to be missing from shelves. Publishers are prioritizing bestsellers. Physical copies by lesser-known authors are hard to find.

3. Toilet paper. - The paper shortage has also affected the manufacturing of toilet paper. People may have to shop around or use different brands.

4. Turkey. - Thanksgiving is over, but many Americans eat Turkey in December. Frozen turkey inventories are 24% below their 3-year average volumes. Demand is high, and it has left many stores without many whole turkey options.

5. Phone. - Apple and other phone manufacturers face nationwide labor and chip shortages. Those issues caused Apple to make 10 million fewer phones than anticipated. It is helpful to have other gadgets in mind for your Christmas gifts.

6. Christmas decorations and trees. - Bulk retailers like Costco have some supplies but shortages are more obvious in smaller stores. Many shops have websites and contact forms. Reach out to them before showing up to check if an item is in stock.

Other items in short supply are toys, kitchen appliances, and laptops.

