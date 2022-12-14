Governor Brian Kemp Lowers Gas Prices For You

Gas prices hit record highs in the summer. The prices are lower now. But many hope for reduced charges because inflation has already made everything expensive.

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

Gas prices are staying low for Georgia residents. The state will continue suspending the gas tax. Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order on Thursday. It extends the existing suspension until January 10, 2023.

This suspension is the seventh and final extension after it has been in effect since March 2022. Mr. Kemp cited extra holiday spending as the reason for the last extension. Drivers will save 29.1 cents on each gallon at the pump. The average cost of gas in the state is $2.92 per gallon of regular. According to AAA , that amount is 40 cents below the national average.

Since the gas tax suspension, Georgia has had petrol fees lower than the rest of the country. The state also expressed an interest in returning more money to residents. It could come through a refund. The last rebate distributed from May to August cost $1.1 billion. Single filers received up to $250. Head-of-household filers got $375, and married couples had refunds of up to $500.

Legislation proceedings do not return until January 2023. Details on the next refund proposal will come up for consideration at that time.

