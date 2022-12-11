Scientists Find Cancer Treatment That Could Minimize The Side Effects of Chemotherapy

Scientists claim they found a “powerful” cancer treatment, according to new research.

The powerful treatment lies in potatoes. Academic researchers from Poland said the component was glycoalkaloids. It is a natural chemical that has some cancer-fighting properties.

A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology cited the findings of medicinal plant research. If found that glycoalkaloids are also highly-concentrated in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries, and huckleberries.

Chemotherapy is a success in eliminating cancer cells. But it has harsh side effects, like nausea, hair loss, and fatigue, as the medicine also targets healthy cells. The researchers are Magdalena Joanna Winkiel and her colleagues at Adam Mickiewicz University. They think glycoalkaloids have chemotherapeutic potential.

“Scientists around the world are still searching for the drugs which will be lethal to cancer cells. But at the same time safe for healthy cells,” said Winkiel.

The researchers focused on five glycoalkaloids: solanine, chaconine, solasonine, solamargine, and tomatine. Each treats different aspects of cancer and its symptoms. The team still needs to test the glycoalkaloids to find out which are safe and most effective.

“It is not easy [to fight cancer] despite the advances in medicine and powerful development of modern treatment techniques,” Winkiel added. “That is why it might be worth going back to medicinal plants that were used years ago with success in the treatment of various ailments.”

“More research needs to be conducted to explore new, more selective, and less toxic cancer therapies and improve the effectiveness of applied treatment methods because cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide,” the study says.

The scientists hope to combine potatoes' natural properties with chemotherapy. The aim is to improve the results achieved against cancer.

