Singer Married to a Ghost Claims He Ruined Her Honeymoon And Went Wild Spending Her Money

A singer named Brocarde said her Victorian ghost husband Edwardo ruined their honeymoon.

“It was so special to walk down the aisle towards Edwardo, I will never forget the smile on his face!” Photo by @Brocarde/YouTube

Backstory: The Wedding

The pair tied the knot on Halloween last month at The Asylum Chapel in London. They had their honeymoon on Barry Island. The British rock singer claims her cheapskate groom gave her a divorce-worthy honeymoon.

The wedding was also a challenge for the duo. Brocarde explained it was a mammoth mission to find a church to host their wedding. She told ITV : "I think there is a bit of an issue with religion and the afterlife. Not all priests believe." Many churches kicked her out before she located the perfect venue.

The singer met her Victorian ghost soldier when he made a surprise visit to her bedroom last year. She alleges their wedding guests included Marilyn Monroe, Elvis, and Henry VIII. And claimed Marilyn Monroe caused a stir at the wedding reception.

Brocarde recounts: "Edwardo just couldn’t resist winding me up. And made an inappropriate comment about her looking hot. I was like ‘wow really? It’s our wedding day’. The comment completely ruined my evening!"

The Honeymoon

There was also trouble in paradise during the honeymoon because of Edwardo's actions. Brocarde alleges she got covered in sand with an ice cream cone shoved in her face. The incident occurred after Edwardo tried to get feisty with her.

“We should have been on an amazing honeymoon but from that point on it was just ruined. Edwardo has always been unpredictable so it is typical that he would ruin our honeymoon!”

“Edwardo obviously doesn’t have a bank card so it is always me that has to pick up the tab everywhere we visit … and he certainly likes to go wild in our hotel room minibars,” continues Brocarde. “Bottles are always mysteriously left empty, aside from the gin, they are always left standing, he’s obviously not that partial to that spirit.”

After the Honeymoon

After the pair's honeymoon ended, things have not gotten better.

“Edwardo is really jealous at Christmas, I have tried every day this week to put the Christmas tree up but he just keeps knocking it over,” explained Brocarde.

“He [dislikes] the thought of Santa coming down the chimney and he even tried to board it up, I have told him that Santa visits everyone and he doesn’t have a crush on me, but he just doesn’t understand!”

