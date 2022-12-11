Some Maryland Teachers to Get $1,000 Payments: Which County Got Identified?

One specific county in Maryland has a new $1,000 payment for teachers. The appreciation bonus will be out in their paychecks before the holidays. The money will come as a surprise to many of the recipients to say "thank you" for your service.

Photo by Pepi Stojanovski on Unsplash

Funds for the bonuses stem from unfilled vacancies in the school system. The payments will roll out to "all permanent employees except those on leave of absence" on Dec 16. A letter sent to AACPS staff superintendent of schools Dr. Mark Bedell said:

"No school system can be great without great people. As I have said before, the work you are doing in the face of some stiff challenges is incredible. No matter your role in our school system, our students benefit every day from your dedication and passion. Please don’t ever forget that.”

The money will go to employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

Badell explained the AACPS Board of Education and the school system back the bonuses. It will not need any extra funding from the state. The AAPCS acknowledged the "very difficult circumstances" employees had to navigate. Badell also thanked teachers for their loyalty. Citing the growing shortage of public-school teachers nationwide.

“I fully realize that the bonus is a small gesture of appreciation,” Bedell added. “However, it is critically important to me and to the Board of Education that we continue to find ways to simply say ‘Thank You.’”

The teachers will also get a free healthcare premium holiday on December 28.

What do you think?

Thank you for reading - Download the NewsBreak app here for free.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.