Family of Teen Who Achieved Her Life's Goal Said She Never Made It Back Home to Them

C. Heslop

A teen hiker achieved her hiking trail goal but never got to celebrate it with family. What happened to her after the impressive achievement?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LHpdb_0jeDQLYu00
Photo byKatie Polansky on Unsplash

Emily Sotelo, 19, went on a solo hike one Sunday morning. She did not return at the time her family expected her home. Search and rescue (SAR) crews went to look for Emily on Sunday night. The temperatures that day had dropped to low rigid zero degrees.

The Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief searched for three days. High winds, cold temperatures, and blowing snow hampered their efforts. Their investigation took place on Mount Lafayette's northwest side in New Hampshire.

Sotelo's body discovery occurred the week of her 20th birthday.

In 2021, SAR teams were out looking for three men in that exact location. When descending from the peaks, there is an easy-to-miss turn that causes hikers to get lost. "Luckily, those guys made it out by thawing their cell phones under their armpits. SAR officials found them before they froze."

People paid tribute to Emily. They noted she had achieved her goal, but it had a tragic end.

A fellow hiker, Jessie Callaghan, described her as "sweet and so happy to be out in the woods". "She was young and ready to take on anything," Callaghan wrote on Facebook.

