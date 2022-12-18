Walmart System Error Double Charged Customers

C. Heslop

Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.

In Missouri, Walmart shopper Pam Tovar recalls checking her bank account. It led her to a huge surprise. Pam's $588.37 Walmart bill had come out twice on her card, leaving her with a transaction of $1,100. Pam spoke with a bank representative who said she was not the first to have the issue. The incident occurred at the Lee Summit store.

Pam expressed concern about the matter on the Nextdoor app. A large group of responders claimed to have the same problem. They found Walmart sales had doubled on their bank statements. Stores in other states have similar troubles. But the brand has not identified the affected locations yet.

Photo byWalmart Corporate via Wikimedia Commons CC BY 2.0
A Twitter user, GemTru2m from New York, also reported the problem. “What’s going on with the double charge on my credit card? I only went to Walmart ONCE & that was on Monday, December 5th for $87.36… Why am I charged for the same exact thing... Again?”

Walmart Addressed the Issue

Walmart has made several national remarks on the matter. It was a system error.

“On Dec. 5, the payment processor Walmart utilizes for credit and debit transactions experienced a technical issue that charged certain customers twice,” the company said in a statement. “The issue was resolved, and all impacted transactions have been identified and submitted for correction.”

The retailer said affected individuals should contact their bank. Pam learned that it could take up to 30 days to get the refund for the Walmart payment. She has since recovered the sum.

