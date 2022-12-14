Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers

C. Heslop

Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.

In Missouri, Walmart shopper Pam Tovar recalls checking her bank account. It led her to a huge surprise. Pam's $588.37 Walmart bill had come out twice on her card, leaving her with a transaction of $1,100. Pam spoke with a bank representative who said she was not the first to have the issue. The incident occurred at the Lee Summit store.

Pam expressed concern about the matter on the Nextdoor app. A large group of responders claimed to have the same problem. They found Walmart sales had doubled on their bank statements. Stores in other states have similar troubles. But the brand has not identified the affected locations yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1saoAj_0jeBYujP00
Photo byWalmart Corporate via Wikimedia Commons CC BY 2.0
A Twitter user, GemTru2m from New York, also reported the problem. “What’s going on with the double charge on my credit card? I only went to Walmart ONCE & that was on Monday, December 5th for $87.36… Why am I charged for the same exact thing... Again?”

Walmart Addressed the Issue

Walmart has made several national remarks on the matter. It was a system error.

“On Dec. 5, the payment processor Walmart utilizes for credit and debit transactions experienced a technical issue that charged certain customers twice,” the company said in a statement. “The issue was resolved, and all impacted transactions have been identified and submitted for correction.”

The retailer said affected individuals should contact their bank. Pam learned that it could take up to 30 days to get the refund for the Walmart payment. She has since recovered the sum.

Other Walmart Stories:

What do you think?

If you donate here, I'll receive a small contribution, thanks.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice. This article should not be considered business, shopping, commercial, money, financial, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a business advisor or other professional. We do not own copyrights to the images, the Wikimedia Commons handle has been tagged to give full credit.*

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# walmart# retail# shopping# money# business

Comments / 273

Published by

News you care about most: All Things Money | Interesting Weird Stories | History Pieces | Tiktok News

N/A
30335 followers

More from C. Heslop

Tennessee State

Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To Relocate

Do you know someone who is thinking of moving to Tennessee? Well, the state is trying to attract new residents. The incentive is a bonus check of $5,000 and $15,000 for Americans who move to the area. The city hopes to gain new talent by helping people with relocation costs.

Read full story
54 comments
Chicago, IL

Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One Cashier

Customers complain that only one cashier works in Aldi locations. So, the brand plans to install self-checkouts across all stores nationwide. The first one went up in Chicago, Illinois on Broadway. But shoppers expressed mixed feelings about the change.

Read full story
86 comments
Texas State

Open-Minded Texas Wives Want To Date Younger And Have Husbands Do The Same

When Maria Foster turned 40, Maria told her husband, Michael, she wanted to see other people. Not anyone. But younger ones, and she hoped he would do the same. Maria is not the only Texas wife who has opened her mind to this change.

Read full story
4 comments

Walmart and Dollar General Fined For Overcharging

Government agencies have confirmed your complaints. Walmart and Dollar General were again fined for overcharging customers. The practice increases as inflation and understaffing cause several system errors.

Read full story
51 comments

Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More

Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.

Read full story
104 comments

Alleged Aliens Crawling On Coast Debate Sparked After Man Posts Environmental Awareness Photos

A man sparked social media hysteria after his environmental awareness photos went viral. To many, the pictures looked like alien wildlife left the ocean and headed onshore. What is in the image?

Read full story

Netflix Will Punish You For Password Sharing

Netflix is making good on its promise to end password sharing. The company will finish software changes to crack down on the practice. Persons who expose their login details to others will pay an extra fee.

Read full story

TikTok Ban Again Proposed by USA Lawmakers

Rumors about a TikTok access restriction are back after lawmakers proposed a bill to ban the platform. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced the bill. The legislation lists TikTok and ByteDance as examples. Chinese company ByteDance owns TikTok. Several accusations against the site include it being a threat to national security.

Read full story
2 comments

Shoppers Frustrated by New Supply Chain Shortages

1. Coffee. - It is missing from the aisles of many stores. The available brands have seen a 15% increase in pricing. 2. Books. - This thoughtful Christmas gift is in short supply. A paper shortage has caused the item to be missing from shelves. Publishers are prioritizing bestsellers. Physical copies by lesser-known authors are hard to find.

Read full story
7 comments
Georgia State

Governor Brian Kemp Lowers Gas Prices For You

Gas prices hit record highs in the summer. The prices are lower now. But many hope for reduced charges because inflation has already made everything expensive. Gas prices are staying low for Georgia residents. The state will continue suspending the gas tax. Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order on Thursday. It extends the existing suspension until January 10, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments

Walmart Provides Alternative to Both Self-Checkout And Cash Registers

Do you dislike Walmart's new self-checkout aisles? Do you also hope to skip the lines at the cashier's booth? Walmart has a new payment system to make this possible. What is it?

Read full story
170 comments
Maine State

Proposal Of Up To $8,000 For New Maine CashBack Program

A new proposal could give you up to $8,000 in rebates. There is one expense on everyone's mind this time of year. The payment could help. Senators Angus King and Susan Collins introduced a bill. It sets out to help Maine families heat their homes without a high electric or gas bill.

Read full story
17 comments
Arizona State

Arizona New Law Gives Up To $5,000 Rebates

Arizona lawmakers approved a new bill that gives rebates of up to $5,000. The enacted law will help residents cope with high energy costs. Here are the details of the program. In 2019, lawmakers passed a mandate. It said state-regulated power companies must achieve 22% energy savings by 2020. Regulators rejected the company's petition to refund over $12 million in unspent funds gained from customer surcharges. They told them to expand their programs.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Sends $28,000 To Millionaires

Massive payments worth $28,000 will go out to Massachusetts millionaires. The estimated delivery date is three days. The sum should land in bank accounts before Christmas. Some officials have termed the high-earner payouts as Rolex direct payments.

Read full story
11 comments

Scientists Find Cancer Treatment That Could Minimize The Side Effects of Chemotherapy

Scientists claim they found a “powerful” cancer treatment, according to new research. The powerful treatment lies in potatoes. Academic researchers from Poland said the component was glycoalkaloids. It is a natural chemical that has some cancer-fighting properties.

Read full story
4 comments

Singer Married to a Ghost Claims He Ruined Her Honeymoon And Went Wild Spending Her Money

A singer named Brocarde said her Victorian ghost husband Edwardo ruined their honeymoon. “It was so special to walk down the aisle towards Edwardo, I will never forget the smile on his face!”Photo by@Brocarde/YouTube.

Read full story
27 comments
Maryland State

Some Maryland Teachers to Get $1,000 Payments: Which County Got Identified?

One specific county in Maryland has a new $1,000 payment for teachers. The appreciation bonus will be out in their paychecks before the holidays. The money will come as a surprise to many of the recipients to say "thank you" for your service.

Read full story

Family of Teen Who Achieved Her Life's Goal Said She Never Made It Back Home to Them

A teen hiker achieved her hiking trail goal but never got to celebrate it with family. What happened to her after the impressive achievement?. Emily Sotelo, 19, went on a solo hike one Sunday morning. She did not return at the time her family expected her home. Search and rescue (SAR) crews went to look for Emily on Sunday night. The temperatures that day had dropped to low rigid zero degrees.

Read full story
46 comments

Up To $1,500 Per Child: Cash For Kids New York Proposal

New York proposes to help families by providing up to $1,500 per child. The federal Child Tax Credit support will revert to its original 2021 amount. This figure is $3,600 for children under six and $3,000 for kids over 6. The reduced sum plus inflation has officials debating if parents should get more aid.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy