Up To $1,500 Per Child: Cash For Kids New York Proposal

New York proposes to help families by providing up to $1,500 per child. The federal Child Tax Credit support will revert to its original 2021 amount. This figure is $3,600 for children under six and $3,000 for kids over 6. The reduced sum plus inflation has officials debating if parents should get more aid.

Here is what would happen if the bill receives approval.

Photo by Viacheslav Bublyk on Unsplash

New York lawmakers, including state Senator Andrew Gounardes, are behind the proposal. They want to establish the NYS Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC). The money would go out as four separate payments every quarter if it becomes law. Families would get a minimum of $500 and a max of $1,500 per child. The payments would cost the state $2 billion.

Who is eligible?

The proposal would combine New York’s Earned Income Tax Credit and Empire State Child Tax Credit. These two ongoing programs restrict who can benefit via child age, citizenship status, and income limits.

The new proposal would remove citizen status, age, and income restrictions. Parents with new babies and kids aged up to four would be eligible for the NYS WFTC. In 2022, the Empire State credit was an average of $275 this year.

On average, families with one to three kids get about $1,090. People without kids will still get EITC which is 30% of the federal benefit. The bill will help many; an estimated 2.7 million New York residents live in poverty. There is no guarantee that officials will enact the bill. But Mr. Gounardes' representative said, "Considering the situation is so dire for so many working families in poverty in New York State, we do have hope it will pass."

Other New York Stories:

What do you think?

Thank you for reading - Download the NewsBreak app here for more news you care about.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.