$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City Proposed

There is a push in one Missouri city to help low-income families. Inflation has made affording expenses hard for many Americans in 2022. This struggle will continue into next year. Experts say the worst is behind us, but inflation is not going away. The area set aside $5 million to provide monthly financial relief for families.

What happens if the bill gains approval? It will use funds from the federal stimulus package to send $500 per month to 440 families for a year and a half. Mayor Tishaura Jones of St. Louis announced the city's plans. Who would qualify? Low-income parents or guardians of children in the city public school. Specifics of the bill, like the requirements, are still under development.

“This is a critical opportunity for St. Louis to support working parents and their children while reducing racial and gender inequality in our city,” a mayoral spokesperson said, according to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Investing in schoolchildren and their families is an investment in the future of our city.”

Some are against the bill

Alderman Pam Boyd of Walnut Park West said other services already fulfill that need. “We have so many services out here to help people,” Boyd said. “It sounds kind of contradictory to me.” Some questioned the program's sustainability. They wondered how the initiative would continue when federal stimulus money finishes. “Where do we go after these funds are gone?” Alderman Marlene Davis of Jeff-Vander-Lou said, the local publication reported.

But, the Mayor’s office views the program as a test. And does not plan to provide more money to scale the idea until they’re certain of its impact, according to Jared Boyd, the mayor’s chief of staff.

The Bill's Status

The committee voted to send the bill to the full board for further deliberation.

