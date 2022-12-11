Disney+ Hikes The Price By 30% With Immediate Effect

Challenges in the American economy also affect the entertainment industry. Disney Plus will thus make a change that will permanently affect its customers. Do you subscribe to the company's content? Here is what you will notice soon about your service.

Disney Plus launched in 2019; it gained over 164 million subscribers as of 2022. The platform has a powerful pull because of its old shows and new content. The most watched shows on the streaming service include The Incredibles, Avengers, and Star Wars.

The brand will raise its prices; the increase of 30% is effective December 8, 2022. This hike is the highest since the service launched.

Here is a timeline of the price history. The introductory fee for the monthly subscription service was $7 in 2019. In 2021, the cost increased by almost $1 to $7.99. On December 8, the monthly service expense rose to $10.99. The annual rate jumped from $79.99 to $109.99.

How to avoid the increased price? Choose the ad-supported basic plan for $7.99. The Disney Plus Premium is ad-free for $10.99. People who opt for the annual package save $21.89 each year.

How do the prices of other streaming services compare? (source)

Netflix's Basic with Ads subscription is $6.99, and No Ads is $9.99.

Netflix's standard two-streamer package is $15.99, and the four-streamer premium is $19.99.

Netflix does not have an annual subscription.

ESPN Plus starts at $9.99 a month, and Hulu begins at $7.99 a month.

The bundle of Disney Plus (no ads), Hulu (no ads), and ESPN Plus (with ads) cost $19.99.

