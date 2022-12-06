Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief Money

Are you struggling even more because of the winter season? Officials know inflation is not the only economic hardship faced by residents. The state has set aside money to help with winter-related expenses.

Photo by Ryan Quintal on Unsplash

Eligible Cleveland residents can apply for up to $800 in aid from the Winter Crisis Program. The money will help recipients keep their utilities on during the winter. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) will partner with the Step Forward Winter Crisis Program. Regulated utility customers are eligible for grants of $175. Customers of municipal or electric cooperatives (unregulated utilities) may get up to $800. (source)



The one-time payment goes to people who meet the requirements: (source)

An income 175% below the federal poverty level

Disconnection, risk of service discontinuance, or less than a quarter tank of bulk fuel.

Challenge with paying for a utility bill or heating system repair.

Interested people can set up appointments via heapdocuments@stepforwardtoday.org or (216) 350-8008 to apply. Candidates can also visit the Step Forward website. The agency does not allow walk-ins. Appointments are possible Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Needed documentation includes:

(source)

Photo ID for each name listed on the gas and/or electric bill

Social Security Cards

Birth Certificates

Proof of disability (if applicable)

A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member

Current gas and electric bills

Get exciting news at your convenience, download the NewsBreak app here, thanks.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional delinquency, debt management, money, life choice, financial, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a life coach or financial professional.