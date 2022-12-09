Status: South Carolina's $800 Inflation Relief Checks For Residents

South Carolina said some residents would receive payments of $800. State officials made a recent announcement about the distribution status of the money. Have you received your relief payout yet?

Many states are still distributing tax rebates to their residents. Backlogs, delays, and other errors cause the money release dates to get pushed back until 2023. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR), your state is issue-free. South Carolina has completed sending rebate checks totaling $942 million. About 1.4 million South Carolina residents got the rebates as checks or direct deposits.

Here is the agency's statement:

“I'm pleased to announce that all of the eligible rebates in the first group are complete, and we have successfully issued more than 1.39 million rebates just in time for Christmas. I am extremely grateful to our SCDOR employees and our partners at the State Treasurer's Office who helped complete this enormous task on time and in a smooth fashion," Hartley Powell, SCDOR director, said.

Who are the recipients of the money? The refund is dependent on your 2021 tax liability. The payment went to locals who filed their income returns early. The state agency sent the sum in time for Christmas.

If eligible recipients have not received it yet, it is likely for one of two reasons. The first cause is different banks and mailing processes. The second cause is that you waited to file until October 17, 2022. In such cases, the payment should be out by February 15, 2023, or at the latest March 2023. You can check the rebate status on South Carolina's Tax Rebate website.

