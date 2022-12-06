Payments Of $250 To $1,657 For Pennslyvania Residents Who Meet The Requirements

62% of Americans want stimulus checks or inflation relief money from the state. Pennsylvania will make this aid available to some of its citizens. The cash will help recipients who find it hard to cope with inflation's effects.

The payment will come from the state's Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Residents have until December 31, 2022, to apply. You can submit your application via the Pennslyvania Department of Revenue website. Payments began going out in September for people who sent in requests early. Payouts for December applicants will go out in the New Year. (source)

The program is for older and disabled Pennslyvania renters and homeowners. Most payments are $650. But some people get 70% of their annual rebate up to $1,657. Over 450,000 residents have submitted applications. The state hopes others will not wait much longer to apply. Governor Wolfe stressed the importance of meeting the deadline. (source)

“This is the only year that these one-time bonus rebates are available, and I don’t want to see any eligible Pennsylvanians miss out on the bonus rebates," Governor Wolfe said. "By boosting the amount recipients get this year, we’re helping older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities deal with inflation and higher prices while staying in their homes."

What are the program details?

Who qualifies?

65 or older

18 or older and disabled

50 or older and a widow or widower

A Pennsylvania homeowner or renter

The annual income limit is $35,000 for homeowners and $15,000 for renters.

The income criteria exclude half of Social Security income

Spouses, personal representatives, or estates may file on claimants' behalf if they lived at least one day in 2021 and meet the other eligibility criteria.

How much can a recipient receive?

Homeowners can receive:

Income: $0 to $8,000, Max rebate: $650

Income: $8,001 to $15,000, Max rebate: $500

Income: $15,001 to $18,000, Max rebate: $300

Income: $18,001 to $35,000, Max rebate: $250

Renters can receive:

Income: $0 to $8,000, Max rebate: $650

Income: $8,001 to $15,000, Max rebates: $500

Boosted Payments are possible:

$1,105

$1,657.50

What do you think?

