Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?

A city in Massachusetts will help its citizens put food on their tables. You know this year has been challenging for many families and households. Your money gets you way less at the registers, especially in the grocery store. Officials want to expand how much you can buy with a $400 payment program.

The initiative is a universal basic income project. This program differs from similar schemes in other states. This one specifies the purpose of the money - food. The first run was from November 2020 to August 2021. It stipended 2,000 households.

The program is Chelsea Eats. The launch focuses on Chelsea, Massachusetts, due to food insecurity in the area. Applications open on December 18 and stay open until the first week of January. Around 700 successful applicants will begin receiving the money in January 2023. According to the nonprofit United Way , over 60% of city residents struggled before the pandemic.

What makes someone eligible for the benefit? An interested individual should earn below 30% of the area median income. For a family of four, the earning limit is $42,500. On December 18, the Chelsea Eats application portal will open; access is available on that day.

