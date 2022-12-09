Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?

C. Heslop

A city in Massachusetts will help its citizens put food on their tables. You know this year has been challenging for many families and households. Your money gets you way less at the registers, especially in the grocery store. Officials want to expand how much you can buy with a $400 payment program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKRuP_0jYNi93X00
Photo byNatasha Chebanu on Unsplash

The initiative is a universal basic income project. This program differs from similar schemes in other states. This one specifies the purpose of the money - food. The first run was from November 2020 to August 2021. It stipended 2,000 households.

The program is Chelsea Eats. The launch focuses on Chelsea, Massachusetts, due to food insecurity in the area. Applications open on December 18 and stay open until the first week of January. Around 700 successful applicants will begin receiving the money in January 2023. According to the nonprofit United Way, over 60% of city residents struggled before the pandemic. 

What makes someone eligible for the benefit? An interested individual should earn below 30% of the area median income. For a family of four, the earning limit is $42,500. On December 18, the Chelsea Eats application portal will open; access is available on that day.

Other Massachusetts Stories

What do you think?

Thank you for reading - Download the NewsBreak app here for more news you care about.

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# rebate# food# lifestyle# economy

Comments / 12

Published by

News you care about most: All Things Money | Interesting Weird Stories | History Pieces | Tiktok News

N/A
28377 followers

More from C. Heslop

Family of Teen Who Achieved Her Life's Goal Said She Never Made It Back Home to Them

A teen hiker achieved her hiking trail goal but never got to celebrate it with family. What happened to her after the impressive achievement?. Emily Sotelo, 19, went on a solo hike one Sunday morning. She did not return at the time her family expected her home. Search and rescue (SAR) crews went to look for Emily on Sunday night. The temperatures that day had dropped to low rigid zero degrees.

Read full story
15 comments

Babies As Young As 6 Months Approved For Covid Vaccines by Health Officials As Infections Across The Country Rise Again

US health regulators have authorized treatment that allows babies aged six (6) months to receive Covid vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) updated authorization for Omicron variants shots. It is available for children and has varying eligibility requirements. Dr. Peter Marks heads the agency’s vaccine division. Mark’s said the FDA carefully examined the shots before granting authorization.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Louis, MO

$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City Proposed

There is a push in one Missouri city to help low-income families. Inflation has made affording expenses hard for many Americans in 2022. This struggle will continue into next year. Experts say the worst is behind us, but inflation is not going away. The area set aside $5 million to provide monthly financial relief for families.

Read full story
20 comments

Disney+ Hikes The Price By 30% With Immediate Effect

Challenges in the American economy also affect the entertainment industry. Disney Plus will thus make a change that will permanently affect its customers. Do you subscribe to the company's content? Here is what you will notice soon about your service.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado Sends Appreciation Cash From $4.3 Million Fund

Many residents were of extra service to their fellow locals. Several states have appreciation programs underway for December, Colorado is one of them. The payments go out as bonuses to identified individuals. Who are these citizens? In which city do they live?

Read full story
18 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief Money

Are you struggling even more because of the winter season? Officials know inflation is not the only economic hardship faced by residents. The state has set aside money to help with winter-related expenses.

Read full story
111 comments

Status: South Carolina's $800 Inflation Relief Checks For Residents

South Carolina said some residents would receive payments of $800. State officials made a recent announcement about the distribution status of the money. Have you received your relief payout yet?

Read full story
5 comments
Pennsylvania State

Payments Of $250 To $1,657 For Pennslyvania Residents Who Meet The Requirements

62% of Americans want stimulus checks or inflation relief money from the state. Pennsylvania will make this aid available to some of its citizens. The cash will help recipients who find it hard to cope with inflation's effects.

Read full story
22 comments

$450 And $1,500 For New Jersey Renters and Homeowners: How Can You Claim?

Is it hard to keep a roof over your head or shelter your loved ones? New Jersey officials recognize the hardships of its citizens. The state will make payments available to both renters and homeowners. The fund is $2 billion and will go to residents who qualify.

Read full story
8 comments
Kentucky State

Four States With Paused Payment Proposals Of $500 To $3,000

While other states talk non-stop about rebates and payments, four states have been quiet. Lawmakers have missed regular and special session opportunities to have the bills passed. The new year will serve as another chance to pass these one-time payment laws. What are the four states? How much is each proposal worth?

Read full story
12 comments

Aliens Allegedly Walked The Face of Mars But Went Extinct Because Of Their Human-Like Behavior

An ancient Mars model suggests the planet was once habitable. The Martians wiped themselves out by doing irreversible damage to the atmosphere. Another report featuring secret CIA documents came to a similar conclusion. The Stargate Project was a top-secret CIA and US Department of Defense operation. It involved people with alleged gifts like telekinesis, second sight, or remote viewing.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

The Last Woman Ever Executed In California Was Obsessed With Her Son And Wanted Him All For Herself

Elizabeth Duncan was the last woman ever executed in California in 1962. She was far from repentant and had an unhealthy obsession with her son. It soon blossomed into an uncontrolled rage. But how did she get here?

Read full story
311 comments

Americans Lose $2,850 Benefit By December 31

Many monetary benefits available to Americans will expire when the year is over. There are still a few days left in 2022, which gives eligible Americans time to use the sum. Here are details on this benefit and what it can be used for.

Read full story
48 comments
Missouri State

$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties

Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.

Read full story
49 comments

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?

Read full story
173 comments

$20,000 Housing Relief For Eligible West Virginia Residents

Americans face housing-related hardships. Inflation and the pandemic effects have reduced the amounts many people have to spend. Yet, the cost of shelter is on the rise. The state plans to step in and help citizens.

Read full story
46 comments

Starbuck's Customer Frustrated With Growing American Tipping Culture As More Transactions Force The Issue

Starbucks has added a tipping feature to their payment tablet. But the change has led to awkwardness for workers and customers. TikToker Chelo Abbe (@cheloabbe) went to fill his order via a drive-thru. He had a memorable experience - because it felt him feeling frustrated. The video racked up 640,900 views, 42.6k likes, and 6947 comments.

Read full story
292 comments
New York City, NY

Six-Figure NY TikTok Influencers Struggle To Rent In The City

Influencers who earn six-figure salaries claim they cannot afford to live in New York. Rent in the metropolitan area costs way too much. In March 2022, an influencer fled the state for Florida after she had difficulty paying rent. She amassed a debt of $40,844 in unpaid housing fees and $25,000 in damages. Caroline Calloway told reporters she wanted to leave the lifestyle behind. Settle into a quieter life and write a memoir. When Calloway left with rent outstanding, she passed the keys off to friends, not her landlord. The friends sublet the apartment. It was still under Calloway's name, causing her arrears of $65,844.

Read full story
10 comments
California State

A California Model Is "Tired Of Being Pretty" And Shares "Disadvantages" Of Beauty

Many articles highlight the "unfair" advantages that beautiful people experience. But a model insists beauty has its disadvantages. Her sentiments inspired 2,982 comments, 30.4K likes, and 281.5K views.

Read full story
138 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy