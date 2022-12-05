$450 And $1,500 For New Jersey Renters and Homeowners: How Can You Claim?

Is it hard to keep a roof over your head or shelter your loved ones? New Jersey officials recognize the hardships of its citizens. The state will make payments available to both renters and homeowners. The fund is $2 billion and will go to residents who qualify.

The original deadline was December 30, 2022; it received an extension to January 31, 2023. The money will come in the form of tax rebates. It is critical to note that this rebate is not automatic. The recipient will have to meet income and residence requirements. And apply to get the payment. There are three means of submitting a claim for the money. Each has a tab on the ANCHOR website here.

Homeowners earning under $150,000 will get $1,500. If they make between $150,000 and $250,000, they receive rebates of $1,000. What is another qualification rule? To qualify, locals must own or rent a property from October 1, 2019. For renters earning up to $150,000, they will get $450. About 900,000 renters and 870,000 homeowners are eligible for the benefit. (source)

People can apply online, by phone, or by paper using the ANCHOR website to get the details. The payment will go out in May 2023.

