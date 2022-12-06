Four States With Paused Payment Proposals Of $500 To $3,000

While other states talk non-stop about rebates and payments, four states have been quiet. Lawmakers have missed regular and special session opportunities to have the bills passed. The new year will serve as another chance to pass these one-time payment laws. What are the four states? How much is each proposal worth?

Four payment proposals go up for review in 2023

Kentucky

The bill passed the Kentucky Senate. It sits in the House of Representatives awaiting approval. Single filers would get $500, and joint filers could receive $1,000. The payment would come from the state's $1 billion budget surplus. Some members would prefer to see income taxes reduced over the handout of a one-time check. (source)

Montana

Montana had a budget surplus of over $1 billion. Two camps of lawmakers have different plans for the use of the money. The first is a $1,000 rebate for property taxpayers. The second is $1,250 for state income tax filers. Another idea is $3,000 for taxpayers. (source)

North Carolina

North Carolina had a budget surplus of over $6 billion. How to go forward has divided lawmakers. Some would prefer to see income tax rates reduced. Others want to give $200 in gas-tax rebates. (source)

Pennsylvania

The Keystone State has a rebate program. It is for low-income property owners and renters of $650 to $975. But there is a proposal to offer $2,000 for childcare expenses. (source)

What do you think?

