Aliens Allegedly Walked The Face of Mars But Went Extinct Because Of Their Human-Like Behavior

An ancient Mars model suggests the planet was once habitable. The Martians wiped themselves out by doing irreversible damage to the atmosphere. Another report featuring secret CIA documents came to a similar conclusion. The Stargate Project was a top-secret CIA and US Department of Defense operation. It involved people with alleged gifts like telekinesis, second sight, or remote viewing.

One subject in the project was said to have alleged remote viewing abilities like that of Marvel's Dr. Strange. They spoke of pyramids, ships, and humanoids fighting against a collapsing planet (humans are also fighting against the effects of climate change). Researchers claimed the coordinates the person gave matched the Mars plains where life was once possible.

Modern Mars has a harsh landscape of extreme cold and dryness. The atmosphere is also super thin. Decades of rovers' and orbiters' data have yielded evidence of ancient water bodies. Researchers say these conditions would have been habitable for living organisms.

A team of University of Arizona researchers modeled ancient Mars. The experiment indicates that the assumptions appear plausible. The test microbes quickly replaced atmospheric hydrogen with methane. Their reign on the planet was thus short-lived. The scientists believe many questions remain. Through rovers and orbiters, they will study the planet's surface for more answers.

