$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties

Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.

The payments will come from federally-funded programs. These include the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC), and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP). The agencies will assist residents of 12 Missouri counties. Here is the NECAC website to learn more. (source)

What are the benefits?

Propane-heated homes - $990

Natural gas - $652

Electricity - $636

Wood - $438

Income support payments - $1,600

Who is eligible?

Here are the requirements for an applicant to get LIHEAP assistance: (source)

Have financial responsibility for the utility bill

Be a United States citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence

Have less than $3,000 in financial accounts

Have low earnings, for example, the income limit for a one-person household is $2,370 and for four-person is $4,558

Focus Areas

The NECAC is accepting applications online or in person. Here is the utility assistance website. Below are the 12 counties plus the contact details of the service center in each location. (source)

Lewis County: 408 S. Fourth in Canton - 573-288-3969

Lincoln County: 11 Woodcrest Dr. in Troy - 636-528-7604

Macon County: 907 Highway PP in Macon - 660-385-4616

Marion County: 3518 Palmyra Road in Hannibal - 573-221-7166

Monroe County: 314 N. Washington in Paris - 660-327-4110

Montgomery County: 137 Farnen in Montgomery City - 573-564-3606

Pike County: 805 Bus. Hwy. 61 North in Bowling Green - 573-324-2207

Ralls County: 411 Main in New London - 573-985-2411

Randolph County: 1903 N. Morley Suite B in Moberly - 660-263-6595

Shelby County: 204 E. Third in Shelbyville - 573-633-2210

St. Charles County: 3400 Meadow Pointe Drive in O'Fallon - 636-272-3477

Warren County: 120 E. Main in Warrenton - 636-456-8191

What do you think?

