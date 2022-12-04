$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties

Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.
The payments will come from federally-funded programs. These include the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC), and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP). The agencies will assist residents of 12 Missouri counties. Here is the NECAC website to learn more. (source)
What are the benefits?
(source)
- Propane-heated homes - $990
- Natural gas - $652
- Electricity - $636
- Wood - $438
- Income support payments - $1,600
Who is eligible?
Here are the requirements for an applicant to get LIHEAP assistance: (source)
- Have financial responsibility for the utility bill
- Be a United States citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence
- Have less than $3,000 in financial accounts
- Have low earnings, for example, the income limit for a one-person household is $2,370 and for four-person is $4,558
Focus Areas
The NECAC is accepting applications online or in person. Here is the utility assistance website. Below are the 12 counties plus the contact details of the service center in each location. (source)
- Lewis County: 408 S. Fourth in Canton - 573-288-3969
- Lincoln County: 11 Woodcrest Dr. in Troy - 636-528-7604
- Macon County: 907 Highway PP in Macon - 660-385-4616
- Marion County: 3518 Palmyra Road in Hannibal - 573-221-7166
- Monroe County: 314 N. Washington in Paris - 660-327-4110
- Montgomery County: 137 Farnen in Montgomery City - 573-564-3606
- Pike County: 805 Bus. Hwy. 61 North in Bowling Green - 573-324-2207
- Ralls County: 411 Main in New London - 573-985-2411
- Randolph County: 1903 N. Morley Suite B in Moberly - 660-263-6595
- Shelby County: 204 E. Third in Shelbyville - 573-633-2210
- St. Charles County: 3400 Meadow Pointe Drive in O'Fallon - 636-272-3477
- Warren County: 120 E. Main in Warrenton - 636-456-8191
What do you think?
Get the convenience news stories sent to your phone for free, download NewsBreak here. Thanks.
Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.
*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional delinquency, debt management, money, life choice, financial advice, or legal advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a life coach or financial professional.
Comments / 49