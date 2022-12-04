Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?

The Stance on Stimulus Checks

In the new year, Republicans will get sworn into Congress and take over the House on January 3, 2023. The Ascent notes none of the Republicans supported the American Rescue Plan Act. The bill came to pass in January 2021. Experts say it seems unlikely the $1,400 payments will occur in 2023. Democrats are also aware of people asking for more aid. But there are also no talks of stimulus relief among Democratic leaders.

Seniors were unable to get the first set of stimulus checks. They also have an interest in the payment. The Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group, sent a letter to Congress. There has been no favorable response. But 17 states were offering millions via state-level refunds and other funds.

The Stance on Child Tax Credits (CTCs)

The American Rescue Plan increased payouts for children under 6 to $3,600 and kids over 6 to $3,000. The hike expired, and there was no vote to extend it.

But hope exists for the program because some Republicans supported CTC reform. But it may not be enough to get any new changes through Congress. Ascent said for another CTC rise to have a fighting chance Democrats should pass it before 2023. Some Democrats also believe this is the best move.

Senator Michael Bennet is a Democrat from Colorado. Bennet told Newsline that he is working with both sides of the aisle to extend the Child Tax Credit:

"We should have extended it, to begin with - we should never have let it lapse. It achieved what we said it would achieve, which is, it cut childhood poverty in America almost in half and it reduced hunger by a quarter. In the end, we’re going to need 60 votes to move a piece of legislation."

