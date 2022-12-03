$20,000 Housing Relief For Eligible West Virginia Residents

C. Heslop

Americans face housing-related hardships. Inflation and the pandemic effects have reduced the amounts many people have to spend. Yet, the cost of shelter is on the rise. The state plans to step in and help citizens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1yTz_0jVbxBHM00
Photo byViacheslav Bublyk on Unsplash

The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program (WVHR) will give out relief payments. The housing-related program receives funds from the Department of Treasury. The agency aims to help West Virginia homeowners who face challenges due to the pandemic. WVHR provides financial assistance for mortgage or housing-related expenses. It helps recipients avoid delinquency, default, foreclosure, utility loss, and displacement. The program also helps with late utility bills, taxes, and homeowners insurance. The agency's website is here.

Jessica Greathouse is a special programs manager for the West Virginia Housing Development Fund. She said the program made some needed adjustments. The new rules allow eligibility when a house payment is 60 days past due. Plus, the aid cap increased from $15,000 to $20,000. Once an application is complete, it may take several weeks for approval. So, the faster a needy homeowner can apply, the better.

“We know many West Virginians are having these issues, and we want as many people that have had these issues to apply if they’re eligible,” said Jessica.

Who is eligible?

According to the West Virginia Housing Development Fund website, applicants must:

  • Currently, own and occupy the property as their primary residence
  • Have a property located in West Virginia
  • Have a household income not exceeding 150% of the Area Median Income (AMI) or 100% of the median income for the United States, whichever is greater
  • They experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic after January 21, 2020
  • Describe and attest to financial hardship after January 21, 2020, like a job loss, a household income reduction, incurred significant healthcare costs, or experienced other financial hardship due to the pandemic

There are other conditions for interested persons to note. The agency only gives money for private residencies, not for second homes, vacant, abandoned, or investment properties. The help is unavailable if the original, unpaid principal balance of the homeowner’s first mortgage or housing loan at the time of origination was not greater than the conforming loan limit in effect at the time of origination. Co-owners should apply together. WVHR funds will not be given for expenses that have been or will be reimbursed. Those who own a trailer or trailer home but rent the lot are eligible for assistance.

Get exciting news at your convenience, download the NewsBreak app here, thanks.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional delinquency, debt management, money, life choice, financial, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a life coach or financial professional.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# real estate# homeowner# relief# economy

Comments / 46

Published by

News you care about most: All Things Money | Interesting Weird Stories | History Pieces | Tiktok News

N/A
28083 followers

More from C. Heslop

World Cup Winner Announced By Alleged Time Traveler But People Are Skeptical

A time traveler announced his predictions for the 2022 World Cup. The TikTok video has 30.3 million views, 2.3 million likes, and 16.3K comments and the poster is @worldcuptimetraveller. The account's assertions have also made NASA explain how time travel is possible.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado Sends Appreciation Cash From $4.3 Million Fund

Many residents were of extra service to their fellow locals. Several states have appreciation programs underway for December, Colorado is one of them. The payments go out as bonuses to identified individuals. Who are these citizens? In which city do they live?

Read full story
12 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief Money

Are you struggling even more because of the winter season? Officials know inflation is not the only economic hardship faced by residents. The state has set aside money to help with winter-related expenses.

Read full story
93 comments

Lower 2023 Tax Refunds [Opinion]

Analysts have been making predictions for 2023. The reviews include tax deductions, phaseouts, payments, and income brackets. CNBC shared a warning from the IRS. It said, "refunds may be smaller in 2023." The article went on to list a reason for the changes in the next year.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Payments Of $250 To $1,657 For Pennslyvania Residents Who Meet The Requirements

62% of Americans want stimulus checks or inflation relief money from the state. Pennsylvania will make this aid available to some of its citizens. The cash will help recipients who find it hard to cope with inflation's effects.

Read full story
21 comments
California State

California To Give $750 to $1,500 To Locals Who Switch Transportation Mode

California plans to reduce its carbon footprint. The state will phase out gasoline vehicles by 2035, so by then, all sold vehicles will be electric or plug-in hybrids. This program aims to expand the energy-efficient options Californians choose. Officials will provide a one-time rebate of $750 to $1,500 to eligible individuals.

Read full story
1 comments

$450 And $1,500 For New Jersey Renters and Homeowners: How Can You Claim?

Is it hard to keep a roof over your head or shelter your loved ones? New Jersey officials recognize the hardships of its citizens. The state will make payments available to both renters and homeowners. The fund is $2 billion and will go to residents who qualify.

Read full story
8 comments
Kentucky State

Four States With Paused Payment Proposals Of $500 To $3,000

While other states talk non-stop about rebates and payments, four states have been quiet. Lawmakers have missed regular and special session opportunities to have the bills passed. The new year will serve as another chance to pass these one-time payment laws. What are the four states? How much is each proposal worth?

Read full story
10 comments
California State

The Last Woman Ever Executed In California Was Obsessed With Her Son And Wanted Him All For Herself

Elizabeth Duncan was the last woman ever executed in California in 1962. She was far from repentant and had an unhealthy obsession with her son. It soon blossomed into an uncontrolled rage. But how did she get here?

Read full story
298 comments

Americans Lose $2,850 Benefit By December 31

Many monetary benefits available to Americans will expire when the year is over. There are still a few days left in 2022, which gives eligible Americans time to use the sum. Here are details on this benefit and what it can be used for.

Read full story
48 comments
Missouri State

$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties

Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.

Read full story
49 comments

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?

Read full story
168 comments

Starbuck's Customer Frustrated With Growing American Tipping Culture As More Transactions Force The Issue

Starbucks has added a tipping feature to their payment tablet. But the change has led to awkwardness for workers and customers. TikToker Chelo Abbe (@cheloabbe) went to fill his order via a drive-thru. He had a memorable experience - because it felt him feeling frustrated. The video racked up 640,900 views, 42.6k likes, and 6947 comments.

Read full story
280 comments
New York City, NY

Six-Figure NY TikTok Influencers Struggle To Rent In The City

Influencers who earn six-figure salaries claim they cannot afford to live in New York. Rent in the metropolitan area costs way too much. In March 2022, an influencer fled the state for Florida after she had difficulty paying rent. She amassed a debt of $40,844 in unpaid housing fees and $25,000 in damages. Caroline Calloway told reporters she wanted to leave the lifestyle behind. Settle into a quieter life and write a memoir. When Calloway left with rent outstanding, she passed the keys off to friends, not her landlord. The friends sublet the apartment. It was still under Calloway's name, causing her arrears of $65,844.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

A California Model Is "Tired Of Being Pretty" And Shares "Disadvantages" Of Beauty

Many articles highlight the "unfair" advantages that beautiful people experience. But a model insists beauty has its disadvantages. Her sentiments inspired 2,982 comments, 30.4K likes, and 281.5K views.

Read full story
28 comments

Poop Bacteria Covers Self-Service Checkouts: Research

Many Americans have expressed concerns about self-checkouts. Well, there is likely another issue with these machines. The researchers are from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in the UK. The NHS public health officials back the findings. “We live in a bacterial world — bacteria and microbes are everywhere, and we come into contact with them all day, every day,” Dr. Adam Roberts, who analyzed the swab results from the study, told the Daily Mail.

Read full story
34 comments

Landlord Rejects Tenant Application Of Unmarried Christians

A Christian landlord declined to house a Christan couple because he said they lived in sin. The rental property owner disapproved of their lifestyle due to his beliefs. The potential renters filled out a questionnaire while applying for the property. One question asked if they would have a problem with him “expressing his faith” around them.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida Residents

Since the pandemic, Americans have faced record-high inflation levels. Rent hikes have left many Florida residents with eviction notes on their doors. The state has made money available to locals who need help to keep their utilities on and a roof over their heads. Are you or some you know in need of financial aid? Here are the details of the program.

Read full story
28 comments

Stimulus Fund Will Give One-Time Payment Worth Hundreds To New Jersey Households

New Jersey residents will see a new one-time payment by year-end. Do you qualify? The state announced the aid in light of inflation's effect on its population. The benefit will go to around 68,000 households in the state. Money from the American Rescue Plan of the Biden Administration funds the program.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy