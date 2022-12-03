$20,000 Housing Relief For Eligible West Virginia Residents

Americans face housing-related hardships. Inflation and the pandemic effects have reduced the amounts many people have to spend. Yet, the cost of shelter is on the rise. The state plans to step in and help citizens.

The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program (WVHR) will give out relief payments. The housing-related program receives funds from the Department of Treasury. The agency aims to help West Virginia homeowners who face challenges due to the pandemic. WVHR provides financial assistance for mortgage or housing-related expenses. It helps recipients avoid delinquency, default, foreclosure, utility loss, and displacement. The program also helps with late utility bills, taxes, and homeowners insurance. The agency's website is here.

Jessica Greathouse is a special programs manager for the West Virginia Housing Development Fund. She said the program made some needed adjustments. The new rules allow eligibility when a house payment is 60 days past due. Plus, the aid cap increased from $15,000 to $20,000. Once an application is complete, it may take several weeks for approval. So, the faster a needy homeowner can apply, the better.

“We know many West Virginians are having these issues, and we want as many people that have had these issues to apply if they’re eligible,” said Jessica.

Who is eligible?

According to the West Virginia Housing Development Fund website , applicants must:

Currently, own and occupy the property as their primary residence

Have a property located in West Virginia

Have a household income not exceeding 150% of the Area Median Income (AMI) or 100% of the median income for the United States, whichever is greater

They experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic after January 21, 2020

Describe and attest to financial hardship after January 21, 2020, like a job loss, a household income reduction, incurred significant healthcare costs, or experienced other financial hardship due to the pandemic

There are other conditions for interested persons to note. The agency only gives money for private residencies, not for second homes, vacant, abandoned, or investment properties. The help is unavailable if the original, unpaid principal balance of the homeowner’s first mortgage or housing loan at the time of origination was not greater than the conforming loan limit in effect at the time of origination. Co-owners should apply together. WVHR funds will not be given for expenses that have been or will be reimbursed. Those who own a trailer or trailer home but rent the lot are eligible for assistance.

