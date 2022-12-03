Starbuck's Customer Frustrated With Growing American Tipping Culture As More Transactions Force The Issue

Starbucks has added a tipping feature to their payment tablet. But the change has led to awkwardness for workers and customers.

TikToker Chelo Abbe (@cheloabbe) went to fill his order via a drive-thru. He had a memorable experience - because it felt him feeling frustrated. The video racked up 640,900 views, 42.6k likes, and 6947 comments.

In the video with a text overlays sayings, "Tipping in the USA is getting so out of hand," Abbe expresses his frustration:

“This tipping stuff is getting so out of hand and so awkward. I literally just handed the lady my credit card and she goes, 'hey it’s gonna ask you a question so I can finish up here.'”

Abbe said he tried to hit the “no tip” option but missed it. That error led the employee to ask him which option Abbe wanted to pick. He says, “I had to answer her, I had to be like, ‘no tip.'”

“I can’t do these interactions anymore, these interactions are so awkward and I know it’s not the employees’ decision, like I know it’s the higher-ups, but I just, I can’t tip for everything, I order. Like I can’t, I can’t tip on every single thing I purchase in my life. I can’t do this anymore.”

Many people understood Abbe's frustration, they shared their opinions on the issue.

“Tipping should only be for sit-down restaurants. When someone actually serves you not when you order coffee or a donut over the counter.”

“Unless [you are] a waiter or driver No tip. I mean should I tip the cashier at Home Depot?”

Starbucks Has Integrated Tipping Into Some Of Its Payment Systems

Photo by Athar Khan on Unsplash

A Starbucks worker went viral (over 200k views) because she complained about the new payment feature of the company. The tipping add-on means there is an extra step customer must get past to complete their order. In her video caption, @kniifes said she feels embarrassed when customers say "it's not going through" as she will have to ask them if they will leave a tip.

According to Delish, the coffee brand is testing the tipping feature at select locations. But could extend it to other stores soon.

The Delish article also notes the change displeases many baristas and customers. There have been videos where employees take back the card machines before customers get asked to leave a tip, so they can avoid awkward situations. But experts have warned against the practice and suggested everyone is overthinking the tipping update.

According to several reports, the extra step is awkward. But what is surprising is the Starbucks Workers Union (SWU) had campaigned for this change. The SWU wanted the card tipping add-on to "improve working conditions for all Starbucks baristas."

What do you think?

