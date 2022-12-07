Six-Figure NY TikTok Influencers Struggle To Rent In The City

Influencers who earn six-figure salaries claim they cannot afford to live in New York. Rent in the metropolitan area costs way too much.

In March 2022, an influencer fled the state for Florida after she had difficulty paying rent. She amassed a debt of $40,844 in unpaid housing fees and $25,000 in damages. Caroline Calloway told reporters she wanted to leave the lifestyle behind. Settle into a quieter life and write a memoir. When Calloway left with rent outstanding, she passed the keys off to friends, not her landlord. The friends sublet the apartment. It was still under Calloway's name, causing her arrears of $65,844.

The average rent went up by 6% in 2022. Earlier this year, an entire building of longtime Manhattan artists got evicted. One-third of once-occupied apartments became available in the second-quarter of 2022 after rent hikes caused people to move out.

Kelsey Kotzur , a 29-year-old TikToker with over 145,000 followers. Alleges she earns $250,000 per year from her brand deals with Skims and Delta Airlines. But Kelsey said her rent increased by 50% (her rent for a two-bedroom in Greenpoint jumped from $3,900 to $5,485). The significant increase caused her to move out of the city and back to her hometown in rural upstate Plattsburgh, New York.

“I am currently trying to get approved for an apartment [in NYC] but it’s nearly impossible because no one really understands my income and what I do. So that’s been pretty difficult,” Kotzur told The Post.

On the flip side. The influencers who can afford to rent "beg" landlords to accept their applications. Why? The nature of their work does not include paystubs. The landlords say they cannot prove consistent monthly earning streams. Kesley wants to move back into the city. Despite her income and good credit score, she finds it hard to discover an understanding landlord who will trust her to pay the rent each month.

“It’s hard to get these landlords, who are from an older generation, to understand what I’m doing. This is a full-time job,” she said.

Many of the landlords insist that she find a guarantor. They also want Kesley to provide two years' worth of paystubs, despite the fact that she makes 40 times the rent.

