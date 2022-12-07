A California Model Is "Tired Of Being Pretty" And Shares "Disadvantages" Of Beauty

Many articles highlight the "unfair" advantages that beautiful people experience. But a model insists beauty has its disadvantages. Her sentiments inspired 2,982 comments, 30.4K likes, and 281.5K views.

Emily Adonna from California suggests "pretty privilege" comes with disadvantages. She shared a series of videos explaining her life was hard despite the perks of good looks.

Here are her video remarks:

“Pretty privilege is a thing, I'm not here to deny that, though, too, it comes with disadvantages.” She also acknowledged people will not like her opinion. She continues: “I've never once been in a job where I haven't been harassed. I've rarely been in social situations where I haven't been harassed.

“People do not usually take ‘no’ for an answer with me, because they think I'm something to be possessed. People do not ask before touching me in public, I am grabbed regularly. I've been assaulted by a stranger. And I was once passed upon for a business opportunity because they thought I was too young and beautiful, and they thought that that would 'be distracting for other people in the industry.”

“When I look raggedy, people don't touch me, they don't feel entitled to me.”

Photo by Tuấn Kiệt Jr. on Pexels

In another video, Emily was so "tired of being pretty" and took action. She got hand tattoos and had her septum pierced. According to her, these were "culturally designed to destroy beauty". Emily also said: "I have benefits. I’ve had a long and really successful career as a model and I’m so grateful for that, but as far as opportunities go, it’s not a privilege if it’s transactional."

Her arguments in the above video and the follow-ups did not convince many responders.

One said, “Girls who aren't pretty by societal standards also get harassed in most social and professional situations. It's not a pretty privilege side effect.”

Another said, “You're way prettier than I am, and this happens to me all the time as well. I'm positive it's more a woman thing than a pretty thing.”

But a few defended her opinion, “A ton of pretty girls feel this way along with a harder time making genuine friendships and connections. It can be very isolating.”

What do you think?

