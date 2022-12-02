Poop Bacteria Covers Self-Service Checkouts: Research

Many Americans have expressed concerns about self-checkouts. Well, there is likely another issue with these machines.

The researchers are from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in the UK. The NHS public health officials back the findings. “We live in a bacterial world — bacteria and microbes are everywhere, and we come into contact with them all day, every day,” Dr. Adam Roberts, who analyzed the swab results from the study, told the Daily Mail.

Photo by Adrien Delforge on Unsplash

The scientists tested 19 items people touch every day. The objects included handrails, door handles and keyboards, and self-service checkouts. According to Roberts, results from kiosks were particularly shocking. It had five (5) bacteria types known to cause illnesses.

Many of the microbes are from bathroom-related germs. The discovery left the researchers reminding people to wash their hands. The bacteria found include E. coli, Klebsiella, and Enterococcus.

Back in 2017, another research had similar findings about many surfaces in supermarkets. The research involved Dr. Charles Gerba, a professor of microbiology and environmental sciences at the University of Arizona (his nickname is Dr. Germ). He listed these ten (10) store surfaces as the dirtiest ones:

Shopping cart handle Shopping cart child’s seat Produce aisle Meat and seafood counters Canned and boxed goods Self–checkout touch screens Credit card screens Restroom faucet handle Reusable bags Anything you handle improperly (like refrigerated goods)

