Landlord Rejects Tenant Application Of Unmarried Christians

A Christian landlord declined to house a Christan couple because he said they lived in sin. The rental property owner disapproved of their lifestyle due to his beliefs.

The potential renters filled out a questionnaire while applying for the property. One question asked if they would have a problem with him “expressing his faith” around them.

Here is the question:

I acknowledge that the Landlord of this property is a professing Christian and I:

am a Christian too and have no problem with his expressing his faith.

am not a Christian but I have no problem with his expressing his faith.

don't wish to disclose my faith, but I have no problem with the Landlord expressing his faith

would have a problem with his expressing his faith around me or my family.

The applicants chose the first choice "am a Christian too and have no problem with his expressing his faith." This answer proved to be the wrong one given the couple's living situation.

The landlord sent the applicants a lengthy email in response. He told them living together out of wedlock is a sin, began quoting Corinthians, and referred to God as “dad”. He said the pair were free to make their own decisions but refused to “aid and abet choices that disobey dad”. Then, he went on to claim everything that has gone wrong in their lives is a result of sin. He even suggested a better questionnaire answer for the couple.

“Technically because you are Christian and unmarried, had you marked the ‘not Christian’ box I would have gone ahead with the application review,” the landlord texted the woman. The woman expressed hurt at this last part of the email. She mentioned in her response that her questionnaire answers were honest. And noticed her surprise that he was so judgemental.

America saw its largest rent increase in 2022. The hikes forced many people to move to find more affordable dwellings. And the increase in applications has caused some landlords to get creative with how they screen potential tenants.

