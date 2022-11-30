Stimulus Fund Will Give One-Time Payment Worth Hundreds To New Jersey Households

New Jersey residents will see a new one-time payment by year-end. Do you qualify? The state announced the aid in light of inflation's effect on its population. The benefit will go to around 68,000 households in the state. Money from the American Rescue Plan of the Biden Administration funds the program.

It will benefit families who failed to qualify for past federal stimulus checks. It also aids people who got no help from the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund, claims NorthJersey.com .

Who will get the assistance? The $500 checks will go to several categories of New Jersey residents. Such as families with undocumented immigrants, recent jail leavers, and people experiencing homelessness. No application is necessary. But families must meet specific criteria to qualify for the payments. (source)

What are the eligibility rules? Residents must file taxes with an ITIN or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. They must also have filed an income tax return in the state in 2021 using an ITIN. Their household income must be 200% below the federal poverty line. For example, the most an individual can make but still qualify for is $25,760. For a two-person household, the maximum income is $34,840. Checks will go to the address listed on the 2021 tax return. Below is an official statement on the program. (source)

“This program is designed to provide assistance to residents who work hard and pay taxes, and were equally impacted by the pandemic, but have not received similar assistance from the federal government,” said Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio.

“We are working hard with our partners at [the Department of Human Services] to ensure this much-needed benefit reaches every eligible recipient, particularly those who may not owe taxes, but still need to file a 2021 return in order to receive this benefit.”

