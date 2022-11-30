Stimulus Fund Will Give One-Time Payment Worth Hundreds To New Jersey Households

C. Heslop

New Jersey residents will see a new one-time payment by year-end. Do you qualify? The state announced the aid in light of inflation's effect on its population. The benefit will go to around 68,000 households in the state. Money from the American Rescue Plan of the Biden Administration funds the program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1yTz_0jS9ivv900
Photo byViacheslav Bublyk on Unsplash

It will benefit families who failed to qualify for past federal stimulus checks. It also aids people who got no help from the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund, claims NorthJersey.com.

Who will get the assistance? The $500 checks will go to several categories of New Jersey residents. Such as families with undocumented immigrants, recent jail leavers, and people experiencing homelessness. No application is necessary. But families must meet specific criteria to qualify for the payments. (source)

What are the eligibility rules? Residents must file taxes with an ITIN or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. They must also have filed an income tax return in the state in 2021 using an ITIN. Their household income must be 200% below the federal poverty line. For example, the most an individual can make but still qualify for is $25,760. For a two-person household, the maximum income is $34,840. Checks will go to the address listed on the 2021 tax return. Below is an official statement on the program. (source)

“This program is designed to provide assistance to residents who work hard and pay taxes, and were equally impacted by the pandemic, but have not received similar assistance from the federal government,” said Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio.
“We are working hard with our partners at [the Department of Human Services] to ensure this much-needed benefit reaches every eligible recipient, particularly those who may not owe taxes, but still need to file a 2021 return in order to receive this benefit.”

If you like free stuff, tap here to get the NewsBreak app, thanks.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# stimulus# inflation# economy# family

Comments / 23

Published by

News you care about most: All Things Money | Interesting Weird Stories | History Pieces | Tiktok News

N/A
26189 followers

More from C. Heslop

Missouri State

$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties

Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.

Read full story
2 comments

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?

Read full story
1 comments

$20,000 Housing Relief For Eligible West Virginia Residents

Americans face housing-related hardships. Inflation and the pandemic effects have reduced the amounts many people have to spend. Yet, the cost of shelter is on the rise. The state plans to step in and help citizens.

Read full story
15 comments

Starbuck's Customer Frustrated With Growing American Tipping Culture As More Transactions Force The Issue

Starbucks has added a tipping feature to their payment tablet. But the change has led to awkwardness for workers and customers. TikToker Chelo Abbe (@cheloabbe) went to fill his order via a drive-thru. He had a memorable experience - because it felt him feeling frustrated. The video racked up 640,900 views, 42.6k likes, and 6947 comments.

Read full story
51 comments

Woman Says Fortune 500 Company Makes Workers Venmo $40 To Attend Holiday Party

Are you familiar with Fortune 500 companies? Then, you know how lavish their Christmas parties tend to be from the event highlights. If it has been your dream to work for one of these firms, read on to find out more.

Read full story
2 comments

"Black Alien" Says Negativity Keeps Him Unemployed

Anthony Loffredo, 33, is struggling after turning himself into a "black alien.". The man's career has stalled due to the choices he made about his appearance. He has been unable to find an understanding employer who will give him a job. What is the issue here?

Read full story
1 comments

Poop Bacteria Covers Self-Service Checkouts: Research

Many Americans have expressed concerns about self-checkouts. Well, there is likely another issue with these machines. The researchers are from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in the UK. The NHS public health officials back the findings. “We live in a bacterial world — bacteria and microbes are everywhere, and we come into contact with them all day, every day,” Dr. Adam Roberts, who analyzed the swab results from the study, told the Daily Mail.

Read full story
11 comments

Landlord Rejects Tenant Application Of Unmarried Christians

A Christian landlord declined to house a Christan couple because he said they lived in sin. The rental property owner disapproved of their lifestyle due to his beliefs. The potential renters filled out a questionnaire while applying for the property. One question asked if they would have a problem with him “expressing his faith” around them.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida Residents

Since the pandemic, Americans have faced record-high inflation levels. Rent hikes have left many Florida residents with eviction notes on their doors. The state has made money available to locals who need help to keep their utilities on and a roof over their heads. Are you or some you know in need of financial aid? Here are the details of the program.

Read full story
27 comments
Alabama State

Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules Hundreds

Living costs in Alabama are on the rise. If you feel the pinch of inflation, the Alabama Policy Institute said the government collected over $13 billion in 2022 revenue. The amount is over the expected budget, so, the plan is to release $2 billion of the excess. Officials say the distribution of the checks will begin after they finalize the payment details. The proposal is in the discussion stage and will need some time before it becomes law.

Read full story
62 comments
Delaware State

$300 Relief Rebate For Delaware Residents If They Take Necessary Action

Are you a Delaware resident? Avoid missing your chance to collect the funds your state has set aside to help citizens with inflation. You and your fellow locals have until Wednesday, November 30, to apply for the one-time payment of $300. Otherwise, you miss your deadline, which the state may not extend.

Read full story
2 comments

Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore White

It is often considered poor taste to wear white as a wedding guest. But many would make an exception for some relatives if they had no other option, but this bride did not. Do you agree with the bride's choice? Would you have done the same? Here is what occurred at the wedding reception.

Read full story
84 comments

$182,000 In Benefits Missed By Americans

Many Americans miss out on a lot of benefits because of earlier mistakes. The findings came to light because of a new study. Are your decisions affecting how much benefit you can get later in life?

Read full story
13 comments

$2 Per Gallon Fuel At A Gas Station

Like most commodities, inflation has affected the price of fuel. One gas station would like to help Americans by reducing the cost of one fuel type for a limited time. The gas station is likely in your area since the brand has hundreds of locations across America. The relief could help many who plan to travel because of the holiday. Which company is offering the deal? What fuel is it for, and how long will the reduction last?

Read full story
39 comments

Alleged Time Traveler Shares "Evidence" An Upcoming World War III Will Force Humans To Leave Earth

A TikTok user alleges they are a "real-time traveler.". And they have pictures showing the start and end of a third World War that will force humans to leave Earth. The post left commenters divided because some believed while others disbelieved the event would occur.

Read full story
575 comments

"Yellow Brick Road" Resembling The One In The Wizard of Oz Discovered On Ancient Undersea Mountain

A team of marine biologists made a surprising discovery. They found a 'yellow brick road' looking like the one in the movie The Wizard of Oz. It was on top of an ancient undersea mountain. (source)

Read full story
11 comments
California State

Seven New $600 to $1,200 Payment Programs: California Signs Multiple Deals To Hand Out Money To Residents

California officials are feeling generous. The state and fellow agencies agreed to fund not one. But seven more universal basic income programs. These new pilots will differ from previous offers, for example, the one below.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

$750 To $5,000 Available For Struggling Texas Residents

Did you know many agencies and organizations offer Texas residents grants each year? Many people do not know about them and the money goes uncollected. Well, if you have been unaware of the aid programs one resource portal can help you.

Read full story
45 comments

A Best Buy Customer Refuses To Pay 11 Cents Bag Tax After Buying $3,200 Worth Of Gadgets, Sparking Debate

Many retailers, including Best Buy, place a tax on plastic bags sold in their stores. So, shoppers need to bring their bags or pay for one at the checkout. Despite how much people spend on their purchases, they would prefer not to buy the plastic bag tax if they forgot to carry one.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy