New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois Residents

More than 25,000 Illinois residents could claim a $500 payment ahead of Christmas. A new Resiliency Fund aims to help those living in poverty. Plus, residents who cannot qualify for stimulus checks and other relief programs. (source)

The city will use the $14.68 million award from the American Rescue Plan Act to send the money. The program is being administered by Heartland Human Care Services. The City of Chicago Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) contracted the nonprofit organization to manage it. (source)

Eligibility and How to apply

To qualify for the money, you must live in Chicago and be at least 18 years old. There are also income requirements based on taxes filed in 2019. It must include a dependent that’s at least 17 years of age or older. (source)

Those who meet the requirements can apply online up until Friday, December 9 at 5 pm. Earnings must be 300% of the federal poverty level, which is as follows based on your household size. ( source )

Household of one: $40,770

Household of two: $54,930

Household of three: $69,090

Household of four: $83,250

Household of five: $97,410

Household of six: $111,570

Household of seven: $125,730

Household of eight: $139,890

For each person over eight, officials said to add another $4,720.

If you need assistance, you can email help@crf2dependents.aidkit.org or 312-460-2564. Once you submit your application, it will go through a selection process. Up to 25,500 residents are eligible, according to officials.

