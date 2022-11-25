$300 Relief Rebate For Delaware Residents If They Take Necessary Action

Are you a Delaware resident? Avoid missing your chance to collect the funds your state has set aside to help citizens with inflation. You and your fellow locals have until Wednesday, November 30, to apply for the one-time payment of $300. Otherwise, you miss your deadline, which the state may not extend.

House Bill 360 created the 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program. It supports residents who faced higher grocery and gas prices during the pandemic. The payments began going out in May 2022. It went to people who filed their 2020 Delaware resident personal income taxes by the due date. (source)

Almost 780,000 payments went out in the summer and early fall. What if someone did not receive a $300 payout? It is not too late to claim it now. The application closes on November 30, 2022. After November 30, no further applications will receive consideration. (source)

Are you eligible?

Applicants must meet a few requirements before applying for the $300 direct payment. The person must be 18 years of age. Have a Social Security number and a Delaware residential mailing address. They also need a driver’s license issued by the Delaware Motor Vehicles Department. What if they do not have that document? They can also submit other verification standards. (source)

How to claim the direct payment?

People who have not claimed the money can apply online using the required documents. But successful application completion does not guarantee payment of a relief rebate. The rebate release will occur after November 30. And there is no information on when it will go out. (source)

