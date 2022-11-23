Update: Walmart Manager Andre Bing Was "A Little Off": Shoots 6 Workers And Himself

"He put tape on his phone's camera. Always used to tell us the government was watching," a former co-worker said. "He was just weird." (source). More is now known about the Walmart manager.

Walmart's statement identified the suspect as Andre Bing. Bing was an overnight team leader who had been with the company since 2010. Police said Bing was 31 years old and a Chesapeake resident. Co-workers described the longtime employee as paranoid but not violent. (source).

Authorities said he fatally shot at least six people and himself, plus injured at least six more in the Tuesday night shooting. A motive is still not clear. Shaundrayia Reese, 27, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart from late 2014 to 2018. Reese spent four years working on the overnight stock team with Bing. She gave a description of Bing'd character. (source)

Reese's description of Andre Bing

Bing "didn't do social media". In a video she had once taken of her co-workers, Bing "kind of jumped out of the way" to avoid being on camera. "He put tape on his phone, on the camera. Always used to tell us the government was watching. He was just weird."

After the shooting, Reese learned that Bing had made threats before. One Walmart associate said Andre "told her if they were to ever fire him. He would come back and kill people." Nonetheless, Reese said she never saw a violent side to him.

"He was a little off. He never talked about anything dealing with violence ever. Always stuff about the government, his weight, his family. Stuff like that. She added that, despite his peculiarities, Bing could be helpful. She said he gave her tips on how to save money. This is a surprise to everyone who ever worked at Walmart or is currently at Walmart," she said.

Updates on the incident

Chesapeake police said Bing had one pistol. He also had many magazines on his person. He was "dressed in civilian clothing and was not wearing any type of armor or a ballistic vest," the police said in their statement. (source). Other updates? Donya Prioleau, an employee on the overnight shift, said she saw Bing come into the break room and, without a word, begin shooting. Fifty people were in the store at the time of the attack, the police said. (source)

