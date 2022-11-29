Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore White

It is often considered poor taste to wear white as a wedding guest. But many would make an exception for some relatives if they had no other option, but this bride did not.

Do you agree with the bride's choice? Would you have done the same? Here is what occurred at the wedding reception.

The bride said her mother-in-law had broken her wrists in a riding accident. It happened a few days before the ceremony. So, the relative was struggling to eat her dinner. After spilling food on the front of her turquoise dress, she changed into something else. Only to return wearing a white cocktail dress. (source)

On Reddit, the unnamed bride wrote that she was in 'shock' after spotting the outfit change. And decided to 'gently' confront her mother-in-law regardless of her injuries. The bride continued. "[My mother-in-law] said that was the only other dress she had. She brought it to go out with her boyfriend the following night. I said she can't be wearing white at my wedding and [my husband's mother] rolled her eyes."

"She snapped at me that her wrists broke and told me to leave her alone. She tried saying it was fine because it was a cocktail dress and not floor length, but I felt uncomfortable. I asked her to please put the other dress on and she said she was not wearing a food-stained dress. I found my husband and told him how uncomfortable I was and he told [his mother] to put the other dress back on or leave. So she left."

Other family members weren't happy about the fallout. The newlywed had assumed everyone was over it until a recent family meal. Her mother-in-law acted 'very cold' towards her. And she now wonders whether she had gone overboard with her reaction to the dress. (source)

What was the feedback on the situation?

Reddit responders took the side of the mother-in-law.

"Both of her wrists were broken and you are stressing about what color she is wearing after the dinner? You sound really cold. She is going to be your mother-in-law for a long time and you are getting off to a bad start.

"I don't believe apologies fix everything, but you owe her one for sure. If you really think that your husband is incredible, show a little kindness to his mother."

What do you think?

