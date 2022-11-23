$182,000 In Benefits Missed By Americans

Many Americans miss out on a lot of benefits because of earlier mistakes. The findings came to light because of a new study. Are your decisions affecting how much benefit you can get later in life?

Photo byPixabay via Pexels

Social Security recipients miss out on more than $182,000. How? By claiming their benefits early. A new study found that Americans aged 45 to 62 should wait past age 65 to collect Social Security. Meanwhile, more than 90% of Americans should wait until age 70. But only around 10% of people do it. (source)

The researchers are the Atlanta Fed director of research, David Altig. And Boston University economists, Laurence Kotlikoff, and Victor Yifan Ye. They found huge numbers of Social Security recipients were "reaching old age too poor to finance retirements that could last longer than they worked". What happens when Americans claim early? They miss out on valuable delayed retirement credits. These amount to up to $182,000 over their lifetime. (source)

They said: "Young, as well as older workers, can gain from postponing Social Security benefit collection. Such delay does, however, come at a higher cost – far more workers becoming cash-flow constrained. On the other hand, the typical temporary living standard reduction is small."

What did they use to get the findings? The economists used an analyzer tool from Kotlikoff’s Economic Security Planning. They used it to access data from the Federal Reserve’s survey of consumer finances. The data included all federal and state tax programs, plus transfer programs. (source)

American citizens are eligible for Social Security benefits at age 62. But receive up to 30% less. Most get their full benefits by claiming at their full retirement age (FRA). FRA is usually 66 or 67 depending on your birth year. But if you wait until age 70, you get another boost. The economists found the median extra was $182,370, or 10.2%. (source)

Are there other possible ways to increase Social Security benefits?

Photo byAlexander Mils via Pexels

1. Boost your earnings.

The Social Security system determines future benefits via your earnings history. Plus, other factors. To get the max benefit, you would need to earn $147,000 in 2022. This amount changes each year due to inflation and other economic conditions. (source)

2. Work for at least 35 years

Your career may last way longer than 35 years. But it is only your highest-paid 35 years that count towards calculating your Social Security benefit. (source)

What do you think?

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice. This article should not be considered professional financial, business, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting tax officials or other professionals.

