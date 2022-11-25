$2 Per Gallon Fuel At A Gas Station

Like most commodities, inflation has affected the price of fuel. One gas station would like to help Americans by reducing the cost of one fuel type for a limited time.

The gas station is likely in your area since the brand has hundreds of locations across America. The relief could help many who plan to travel because of the holiday. Which company is offering the deal? What fuel is it for, and how long will the reduction last?

Photo by Karolina Grabowska via Pexels

A gas station chain has reduced the price of Unleaded 88 fuel to under $2 per gallon at 368 locations. The cost reduction will last until November 28. The gas station brand is Sheetz. (source)

Sheetz calls itself a "major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain". It has over 650 venues. Many locations are in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina. The chain's website allows Americans to search for nearby locations. The $2 promotion launched on Monday, but will only last until November 28. Travis Sheetz is the president and CEO of the company. (source)

Travis says, “Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company. And at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in. We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Interested persons should note one important detail. Only the Unleaded 88 gas is eligible for the discount and promotion. USA Today reports that this gas type is a blend of 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline.

Experts say some motorists should be careful before putting the blend in their cars. Patrick De Haan is the former head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. Patrick said people need to check their owners' manuals before using the fuel type. Sheetz said in a press release that Unleaded 88 is environmentally friendly for cars that were made in 2001 or later. (source)

