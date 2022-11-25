Alleged Time Traveler Shares "Evidence" An Upcoming World War III Will Force Humans To Leave Earth

A TikTok user alleges they are a "real-time traveler.". And they have pictures showing the start and end of a third World War that will force humans to leave Earth. The post left commenters divided because some believed while others disbelieved the event would occur.

In a video, the "real-time traveler" said that they were "now allowed" to post pictures from the future. In a follow-up clip, they then claimed to have "photographic evidence" of a third World War. The video included pictures that depicted the start and end of a huge war in the future.

The video now has over 60,000 views. The title is, "ATTENTION! Yes, I am a real-time traveler, World War III was the most liked comment. So as I promised I would do, here are pictures of how it began and how it ended."

The first image showed an enormous explosion over an unnamed city. Followed by more pictures appearing to show controlled explosions in a laboratory and similar explosions happening across the world. The final images in the video show Earth from space as it was completely destroyed. The TikToker has also claimed that in the future, the war will lead to humans fleeing the planet and moving to a new planet named "Planet Delta." (source)

Despite the "evidence", many were not convinced. They thought the claims were outlandish and they said the images did not prove anything.

"Those are obviously AI-generated".

"So how is this proof if it's CGI? Also, you see how they are super selective [about] who they reply to.

But others took the images more seriously.

"That looks scary".

What do you think?

