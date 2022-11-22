"Yellow Brick Road" Resembling The One In The Wizard of Oz Discovered On Ancient Undersea Mountain

A team of marine biologists made a surprising discovery. They found a 'yellow brick road' looking like the one in the movie The Wizard of Oz. It was on top of an ancient undersea mountain. (source)

Photo by Ocean Exploration Trust/NOAA

The marine biologists made the remarkable discovery at the top of an undersea mountain near Hawaii. Despite, how it looks, the formation is the natural result of ancient volcanic activity thousands of feet below the water's surface. The researcher explained their discovery. (source)

"At the summit of Nootka Seamount, the team spotted a 'dried lake bed' formation, now IDed as a fractured flow of hyaloclastite rock [a volcanic rock formed in high-energy eruptions where many rock fragments settle to the seabed]."

They explained the rock design further. The brick-like divisions were likely the result of heating and cooling stresses. These occurred because of multiple volcanic eruptions over the years. (source)

According to LiveScience, the scientists took a detour down the undersea road while piloting a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) around the Papahānaumokuakea Marine National Monument. The monument is a protected conservation area. It encompasses about 582,578 square miles (1,508,870 square kilometers) of the Pacific Ocean northwest of Hawaii. (source)

Why were the biologists in the area? The expedition is part of the Ocean Exploration Trust's Nautilus Exploration Program. It aims to investigate the ancient seamounts near Liliʻuokalani Ridge. The biologists: "Our exploration of this never-before-surveyed area is helping researchers take a deeper look at life on and within the rocky slopes of these deep, ancient seamounts." (source)

