Seven New $600 to $1,200 Payment Programs: California Signs Multiple Deals To Hand Out Money To Residents

California officials are feeling generous. The state and fellow agencies agreed to fund not one. But seven more universal basic income programs. These new pilots will differ from previous offers, for example, the one below.

What is different? The programs are state-wide; they will not get confined to a city. And each agency has various goals, so more types of California residents can benefit.

The details for the new recurring payment programs are under discussion. The managing agencies need to decide who will get the money. Plus, set up the eligibility and participant selection rules. But each has secured funding. The state’s Department of Social Services (DSS) distributed $25 million between seven local agencies. (source)

Which agencies received the money? What do we know so far about the monthly support programs? Who will most likely benefit?

Who is most likely for eligibility?

The state-funded pilots aim to reduce poverty and support the “basic needs of recipients.” Most will target pregnant women or those transitioning out of foster care. “We are excited to launch these groundbreaking pilot projects throughout California and I want to thank the Governor and Legislature for yet another historic investment in the fight against poverty in California,” DSS director Kim Johnson said in a statement. About 1,975 people in the state will be eligible to participate. (source)

The Participating Agencies And Program Details

(source) As more details get finalized, the state and responsible agencies will release the information.

1. Organization: Expecting Justice (Heluna Health DBA Public Health Foundation Enterprises, Inc.)

Funding amount: $5 million

Participants: 425

Payment range: $600-$1,000 per month for 12 months

Target group: Pregnant folks’ effect by perinatal health disparities

2. Organization: Inland Southern California United Way

Funding amount: $5 million

Participants: 650

Payment range: $600 per month for 18 months

Target group: Pregnant individuals and former foster youth.

3. Organization: iFoster, Inc.

Funding amount: $4.76 million

Participants: 300

Payment range: $750 per month for 18 months

Target group: Pregnant individuals and former foster youth.

4. Organization: Los Angeles Section National Council of Jewish Women, Inc.

Funding amount: $3.68 million

Participants: 150

Payment range: $1,000 per month for 18 months

Target group: Pregnant individuals with diabetes

5. San Francisco Human Services Agency

Funding amount: $3.3 million

Participants: 150

Payment range: $1,200 per month for 18 months

Target group: Former foster youth

6. McKinleyville Community Collaborative

Funding amount: $2.35 million

Participants: 150

Payment range: $1,000 per month for 18 months

Target group: Pregnant individuals

7. Ventura County Human Services Agency

Funding amount: $1.5 million

Participants: 150

Payment range: $1,000 per month for 18 months

Target group: Former foster youth

