A Best Buy Customer Refuses To Pay 11 Cents Bag Tax After Buying $3,200 Worth Of Gadgets, Sparking Debate

Many retailers, including Best Buy, place a tax on plastic bags sold in their stores. So, shoppers need to bring their bags or pay for one at the checkout. Despite how much people spend on their purchases, they would prefer not to buy the plastic bag tax if they forgot to carry one.

TikToker Matt Plapp, who goes by @mattplapp, went viral. He complained about "bad customer service" after not getting the bag for free at a Best Buy location.

The video has amassed 818,000 views on the social media platform.

The attempt to charge Matt for a bag did not sit right with him:

“What are you doing to give your customers a less than-stellar experience?” He asked in the video’s caption. In the video, Matt says, "This is us carrying $3,200 worth of gear out of Best Buy with no bag because you have to pay 11 cents for it. Thanks Best Buy."

Matt explained his stance in the video: “I have zero issues with them charging for bags,” he wrote. “I pay for bags at businesses all the time. My point was that it wasn’t mentioned until after we had already paid for the 5 items, which at that point I’m not pulling my [credit card] out of my pocket to buy an 11-cent bag. The 2nd point is when someone spends $3,200 on 5 items, the cashier handing them a bag regardless should be part of their business practice,” Matt added.

People sided with Matt on the issue:

“I don’t care how much I buy at Best Buy I’m not paying for a bag either,” one user wrote.

“I’m not paying the 11 cents either,” agreed another. “It’s the principle, not the price.”

Many other users said Matt’s decision to forgo the bag proved the idea’s effectiveness:

“I guess it worked! That’s literally the entire point of the regulation. You didn’t take a bag that you didn’t need.”

“So the system works, you’re using fewer bags.”

“You bought $3200 worth of equipment and you draw the line at 11 cents.”

The Plastic Bag Tax

Photo by Teslariu Mihai on Unsplash

Several states have a plastic bag tax. Louisville put a disposable bag tax in place this year. Best Buy recently announced that it would be enacting its 10-cent fee for plastic bags.

Disposable bag taxes have found some success. After California enacted a tax on plastic bags, the number of plastic bags given to customers dropped by 85%. The number of paper bags also fell to 61%, according to the Surfrider Foundation. A similar tax in Chicago resulted in less plastic bag usage and higher use of reusable bags. There have been failures with the plastic bag ban and tax. City officials banned lightweight plastic bags in Austin, Texas, in 2013. But it made customers use bags made of heavier plastic, which are less environmentally friendly. (source)

Other Retail Stores

