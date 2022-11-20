Up To $233 For One-Time Bonus From The State Of Connecticut

More money is coming to Connecticut residents. Some residents saw rental help of $700 to $900 if they fit the specified criteria. Now, other locals in the area will gain from state aid.

The payments range between $46 to $233. It is a one-time bonus that will come from the Premium Pay Program. The offer will cost the state an estimated $30 million. (source)

Who will get the cash?

Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels

The offer is for essential workers. State Comptroller-elect Sean Scanlon and Comptroller Natalie Braswell made the announcement . Over 248,000 workers submitted applications. Of that amount, only 207,000 were complete, and 134,010 received approval. About 108,030 of the approved workers earned less than $100,000 annually. These employees are eligible for the maximum payment of $1,000. (source)

“I think it’s been obvious to everyone for months that there was not enough money and that there was more interest in the program than everyone anticipated,” said Mr. Scanlon.

Funding Troubles

But the promised amount is now closer to $232.67 for some approved recipients. Mr. Scanlon called for more funds to boost payments back to giving out the promised $1,000. Estimates show another $99 million is necessary to support the original payment figures. Since the extra money may not come. The payment scale received a revision. (source)

The New Payment Tiers

Full-time employees earning $100,000 get $232.67 instead $1,000

Earners of $100,00 to $109,999 get $186.13 instead of $800

Residents earning $110,00 to $119,999 get $139.60 instead of $600

Workers earning $120,00 to $129,999 get $93.06 instead of $400

Full-time employees earning $130,00 to $149,999 get $46.53 instead of $200

Part-time employees get $116 instead of $500

Payments will be made early next year, and are considered taxable income. To qualify, applicants must have worked in a private sector job that did not allow them to work from home from March 2020 to May 2022. Federal, state, and municipal government employees will not qualify for this program. (source)

If you donate here, I'll receive a small contribution, thanks.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.