Californians To Get Up To $500 If They Have A Certain Asset

One California city has a program available for some citizen groups. It is sure to assist you if you meet the requirements. Officials encourage you to take up the offers to help combat the high living costs. Many expect inflation to affect you even more because of the surging cost of fuel.

San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) has rebates between $20 and $500 available for citizens in the area. The company is offering rebates through energy-efficient incentive programs. Residents will have to make some home upgrades to claim the cash. (source)

The rebates will go to those who use energy-efficient appliances. These include efficient water heaters, room air conditioners, smart thermostats, and more. Through the Rebate program, customers can also receive discounts when purchasing energy-efficient products. (source)

Residents can go to GoldenStateRebates.com to view coupons for items from Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, and more. Customers can confirm their eligibility for the rebates on the same site. This program is set to run through December 2024. (source)

