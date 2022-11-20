California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition

California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.

San Francisco, California, is offering a guaranteed income to transgender residents. Interested individuals have less than a month to apply for the project. Those who passed the selection process will get $1,200 per month. (source)

The universal basic income (UBI) initiative will last for 18 months. It operates under a partnership between several organizations. These include the city, Lyon-Martin Community Health Services, and the nonprofit Transgender District. Here are the program runners' words on the program. (source)

“Guaranteed Income for Transgender People (G.I.F.T.) will provide economically marginalized transgender people with unrestricted, monthly guaranteed income as a way to combat poverty our most impacted community members face.”

Who can apply?

A person must identify as transgender, non-binary, intersex, or gender nonconforming. They should at least be 18 years old, live in San Francisco, and earn less than $600 per month.

Those who qualify can apply online. Individuals can submit personal information, including first name, phone number, and email address. The application also has a list of supporting documents. (source)

Photo identification

Income verification documents

W2 form

Pay Stubs

Bank Statement(s)

Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) award letters

CAP award letters

Student Financial Aid award letters

Self-Attestation Letter

Proof of lease

Official mail

Homeless verification letter

Self-Attestation Letter

Everyone accepted into the program will also need to complete surveys. These help program runners access the project. A total of 55 individuals will receive funding after application processing. Applications must be in by Thursday, December 15. (source)

