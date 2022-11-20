A Lone Walmart Shopper Recently Sued The Company And Won

A lawyer announced via TikTok that he won a case against the company for his client. Most people think they need a case-action suit. But this legal defendant claims this is not true.

The video follows many incidents within retail stores. Many shoppers fear Walmart's self-checkout machines, while Dollar General has overstocked, crowded aisles.

Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

Accidents can happen anywhere. The client had stepped into an aisle, and an object fell on her foot. The injury lawyer (Kaplan aka Attorney Alan) noticed a flaw in how the retailer managed its store. It allowed him to win the case. He describes what occurred. (source)

"My client was walking down the aisle when a condition fell on her foot causing her injures," he explained.

He used the term "condition" to describe a specific defect in the store. The specific injury inflicted on his client was not specified by the lawyer.

"I won because Walmart failed to fix or warn my client of this defective condition," he said. "And there was no reason to put any blame on my client who had just gone down the aisle for the first time."

The Comments

Some commenters were supportive of the lawyer's success. Others were not.

"Another day another win."

"Ridiculous to sue a company for this. Would never happen outside the US."

"People need to grow up and stop suing everyone." To which Kaplan responded: "Corporations need to grow up and stop putting profit over people."

Customer Redress

Another Walmart customer sued the retailer for $2.1million after the police charged her with theft over a self-checkout error.

Walmart faced plenty of legal action this year. The company offered to pay out $3.1 billion to settle an opioid lawsuit. It is unclear who the money will go to after the settlement concludes. False advertising cases are also piling up over the misrepresentation of product prices.

